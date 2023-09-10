Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown thrilled with strong showing at Annan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown thrilled with strong showing at Annan

Blue Toon take League One scalp with 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win at Galabank.

By Paul Third
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hopes his side can kickstart their League Two campaign after taking the scalp of League One side Annan Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Blue Toon bounced back from back-to-back league defeats with an impressive 2-0 win at Galabank to leave Brown and fellow co-boss Ryan Strachan delighted.

Brown said: “We’ve had the two defeats in the league which have been disappointing, especially last weekend’s one at Stranraer, so we’re delighted to get back to winning ways.

“It’s especially pleasing given it was against a team in the league above and the boys did everything we asked of them.

“We know how important it is to get back to winning ways in the league. We’re not happy to have lost two on the bounce and now we have to get off the mark with our home form.

“We freshened the squad up and there is real competition for places. I’m sure once we get that first win at home we can really kick on.”

Rory McAllister lobs Annan goalkeeper Greg Fleming but the ball goes just over the bar. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Blue Toon in control early at Galabank

A goal in each half was enough to take Peterhead into the fourth round.

Danny Strachan and Rory McAllister both went close to scoring before the Blue Toon’s early pressure paid off as McAllister played Andy McCarthy in on goal and the midfielder slotted past former Peterhead goalkeeper Greg Fleming to put his side ahead.

Fleming denied Peterhead striker Kieran Shanks from doubling the Blue Toon’s advantage but Shanks would not be denied as the forward beat the Annan goalkeeper from the edge of the box 10 minutes into the second half.

Annan’s first real chance on goal came just minutes into the second half when Tommy Goss got his head to a cross but the Blue Toon keeper got to the ball.

Annan striker Tommy Goss came closest to pulling a goal back when his header struck the post while Aiden Smith’s 20-yard strike was saved by Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie 13 minutes from time.

Shanks-McAllister partnership shows early promise

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy celebrates his goal with Danny Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Brown was thrilled to see McAllister, who returned to the club from Montrose last week, showing early signs of forming a formidable partnership with Shanks, who was back in the side after missing the last two games.

The Blue Toon co-manager said: “Getting Shanks back involved gave everyone a big lift and to have him and Rory up there together is hopefully the beginning of something special for them.

“Rory set-up both goals and could have had one himself and you can see the relationship they have already and I think they will be a handful for any defence.

“Rory did well down the right for the first goal and managed to cut the ball back for Andy. He made a good forward run which we’ve asked him to do more of which is great.

“Danny did really well for the second one, intercepting the ball and playing it through to Rory who teed up Shanks for a tremendous finish from the edge of the box.

“The two goals were terrific but we held our shape and defended really well. We looked back to the more familiar shape we’ve been playing.”

