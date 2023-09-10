Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown thrilled with strong showing at Annan

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hopes his side can kickstart their League Two campaign after taking the scalp of League One side Annan Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Blue Toon bounced back from back-to-back league defeats with an impressive 2-0 win at Galabank to leave Brown and fellow co-boss Ryan Strachan delighted.

Brown said: “We’ve had the two defeats in the league which have been disappointing, especially last weekend’s one at Stranraer, so we’re delighted to get back to winning ways.

“It’s especially pleasing given it was against a team in the league above and the boys did everything we asked of them.

“We know how important it is to get back to winning ways in the league. We’re not happy to have lost two on the bounce and now we have to get off the mark with our home form.

“We freshened the squad up and there is real competition for places. I’m sure once we get that first win at home we can really kick on.”

Blue Toon in control early at Galabank

A goal in each half was enough to take Peterhead into the fourth round.

Danny Strachan and Rory McAllister both went close to scoring before the Blue Toon’s early pressure paid off as McAllister played Andy McCarthy in on goal and the midfielder slotted past former Peterhead goalkeeper Greg Fleming to put his side ahead.

Fleming denied Peterhead striker Kieran Shanks from doubling the Blue Toon’s advantage but Shanks would not be denied as the forward beat the Annan goalkeeper from the edge of the box 10 minutes into the second half.

Annan’s first real chance on goal came just minutes into the second half when Tommy Goss got his head to a cross but the Blue Toon keeper got to the ball.

Annan striker Tommy Goss came closest to pulling a goal back when his header struck the post while Aiden Smith’s 20-yard strike was saved by Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie 13 minutes from time.

Shanks-McAllister partnership shows early promise

Brown was thrilled to see McAllister, who returned to the club from Montrose last week, showing early signs of forming a formidable partnership with Shanks, who was back in the side after missing the last two games.

The Blue Toon co-manager said: “Getting Shanks back involved gave everyone a big lift and to have him and Rory up there together is hopefully the beginning of something special for them.

“Rory set-up both goals and could have had one himself and you can see the relationship they have already and I think they will be a handful for any defence.

“Rory did well down the right for the first goal and managed to cut the ball back for Andy. He made a good forward run which we’ve asked him to do more of which is great.

“Danny did really well for the second one, intercepting the ball and playing it through to Rory who teed up Shanks for a tremendous finish from the edge of the box.

“The two goals were terrific but we held our shape and defended really well. We looked back to the more familiar shape we’ve been playing.”