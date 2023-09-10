Craig Ewen hails Keith’s ‘fantastic effort’ to reach Highland League Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Ewen hails Keith’s ‘fantastic effort’ to reach Highland League Cup semi-finals

After a goalless quarter-final at Kynoch Park the Maroons defeated Buckie Thistle 3-1 on penalties.

By Callum Law
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid saves a penalty from Buckie's Sam Pugh in the shoot-out at the end of the Highland League Cup quarter-final clash. Pictures by Jasperimage
Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid saves a penalty from Buckie's Sam Pugh in the shoot-out at the end of the Highland League Cup quarter-final clash. Pictures by Jasperimage

Keith manager Craig Ewen hailed goalkeeper Craig Reid and all his players as they advanced to the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

After their quarter-final tie with Buckie Thistle finished 0-0 at Kynoch Park, the Maroons progressed 3-1 on penalties with Reid saving two in the shoot-out.

It’s the first time Keith have reached the last four of the Highland League Cup since they won it in 2013 with the draw taking place at GPH in Inverurie at 3pm on Friday.

Ewen said: “It was a fantastic effort from the boys. In terms of our work-rate and commitment to the task it was outstanding to a man.

“It was great Craig saved two penalties, he was outstanding.

“It’s not the World Cup final, but there’s still pressure you’ve got to stand up to in the shoot-out.

Craig Reid, left, and Keith team-mate Liam Duncan celebrate their victory against Buckie

“We’re trying to improve and make steps forward and little steps like that will help us and keep the positivity high.

“You never know in a cup, we’re in the last four and we’d love to have more success.

“It’s great for the club, Keith have won the Highland League Cup the most times (10) so there’s a history of success here.

“We’ve got a long way to go to get that kind of success but certainly results like that and performances with that togetherness are excellent for us.

“We’re one game from a cup final, there’s a carrot there for us.”

Opening opportunities

In the early stages visiting goalkeeper Stuart Knight gathered Lewis Coull’s free-kick and at the other end Jack Murray rifled over from 30 yards.

Keith had the next couple of half chances with Gavin Elphinstone’s cross almost breaking for Michael Ironside before Coull fired off target from Kieran Yeats’ corner.

As the half hour mark approached Andrew MacAskill’s effort from 20 yards fizzed narrowly off target.

In the 35th minute the Jags almost gifted Keith the lead when Dale Wood’s pass back bobbled beyond Knight but wide of the target.

Max Barry of Buckie, right, tries to get away from Keith’s James Brownie, centre, and Jordan Lynch

On the stroke of half-time Josh Peters’ cross was parried by Reid before the Maroons defence managed to crowd out MacAskill as he looked to finish from the rebound.

In the early stages of the second period Peters twice shot off target and Jack MacIver’s long range strike was straight at Reid.

Keith’s best chance in the second half was a two on one situation in the 64th minute which Ironside and Michael Taylor couldn’t capitalise on.

Buckie enjoyed more of the ball throughout and tried to crank up the pressure in the final quarter.

On 80 minutes MacAskill’s cross from the right came through to Darryl McHardy at the back post.

Buckie’s Darryl McHardy protests after having a goal ruled out for offside

But Reid did well to block the header with his foot at point-blank range.

As time ticked down Reid made reasonably routine saves to repel McHardy twice, MacAskill and Murray.

In the fifth minute of stoppage McHardy did finally score from a MacAskill ball into the box, but it was disallowed for offside.

Penalty drama

In the shoot-out Peters hit the left post with Buckie’s first and then Knight dived to his left to thwart Elphinstone.

Murray and Liam Cheyne scored before MacAskill’s attempt was blocked by Reid with Coull netting for Keith.

Reid then plunged to his right to save from Sam Pugh which left Liam Duncan to score and send the Maroons through.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “If you don’t take your chances you’re not going to win games.

“It’s frustrating but I can’t be too disappointed with the performance, obviously the result is disappointing.

Buckie goalkeeper Stuart Knight is beaten by a Keith penalty

“In terms of the effort the guys kept going, they stuck to the game plan and I saw good things there.

“It’s disappointing but if you look at the game as a whole I think nine times out of 10 we win.

“We want to try to win all the cups so it’s frustrating to be out.

“Again it was on penalties so we either need to stop going to penalties or practise.

“I don’t have a go at guys for missing penalties, but guys that score all the time are missing so it’s maybe just something we’ve got in our heads just now.

“Maybe we need to address it by practising because we don’t practise too many.”

Teams

Keith (4-2-3-1) – Reid 8, Addison 7, Coull 7, Robertson 7, Yeats 7; Gill 7, Cooper 7 (Cheyne 90); Elphinstone 6, Brownie 6, Ironside 6 (Lynch 66); Taylor 6 (Duncan 74).
Subs not used – McKeown, Killoh, Wilson, MacLeod.
Buckie Thistle (4-3-3) – Knight 6, Wood 6 (Goodall 77), Fyffe 7 (Munro 60), Murray 7, McHardy 7; MacIver 6, Pugh 7, Barry 6; MacAskill 7, Peters 6, Adams 6 (Keir 66).
Subs not used – MacKinnon, Ramsay, Storrier.
Referee – Robert Mackinnon 7.
Man of the match – Craig Reid.

