Ryan Strachan: League Two table-toppers Peterhead can still get better

Peterhead are on a five-game winning streak, but co-manager Ryan Strachan insists the Blue Toon can get better.

A 3-1 win at Forfar Athletic last weekend helped Strachan and Jordon Brown’s side move two points clear at the top of League Two.

Strachan is thrilled with the progress being made by the team, but believes there is still room for improvement.

The Blue Toon take a break from league duty on Saturday when they welcome Championship leaders Dundee United to Balmoor in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy (5.30pm).

He said: “We’re delighted to be sitting top of the league and the form has been pretty good the last five weeks.

“We’ve won five games in a row and have a wee break going into the cup game and it’s nice to have a lead for the players and supporters to enjoy for a couple of weeks.

“It’s merit for their hard work. We’re a full new team and the boys deserve the rewards for the effort they are putting in.

“We’re gelling week on week and looking stronger after every game, as well as conceding less goals and scoring more, and I hope that continues.

“I did think at the start of the season it would take time to get to know each other. I didn’t think it would come together this quickly, but we’re still a work in progress.

“Jordon and I will still demand we get better, but we can’t complain with our start.”

Blue Toon are up for the cup

Jim Goodwin’s United side are undefeated in the second tier after making a strong start in their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership.

United ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met in the Viaplay Cup group stage at Tannadice in July.

But Strachan hopes a big home support can turn up to cheer on the part-time outfit as they face the Tangerines for the second time this season.

He said: “I’m really excited by the challenge of playing a full-time team in front of a big crowd in a game which is live on the telly.

“The fixture is probably sandwiched at a time when we don’t really want, as we’re going well in the league, but it’s a good opportunity to get to a quarter-final.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll have a gameplan to hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.

“We’ve noticed our numbers for games at home and away creeping up and hopefully the supporters will continue to turn up on Saturday night to get behind the boys.”

McAllister could make it a day to remember

A place in the quarter-final draw is the aim on Saturday, but veteran striker Rory McAllister also has an individual target to aim for after his goal at Station Park last weekend took him to 199 for the club.

A landmark 200th is within his sights – and Strachan expects it arrive soon.

The Blue Toon co-boss said: “Rory is going to get his goal to pull him on to 200, whether it is Saturday, the following weekend or if he has to be a little more patient.

“But he’s contributing to the team in all the right ways. He’s a good character in the dressing room, is supporting all the younger guys and we can’t ask any more of him.

“It’s a team game, but Rory will get his goal at some point and we’d be delighted for him if it was this weekend.”