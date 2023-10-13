Ryan Strachan: League Two table-toppers Peterhead can still get better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strachan: League Two table-toppers Peterhead can still get better

It's a meeting of the league leaders as League Two table topping Blue Toon host Championship pacesetters Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend.

By Paul Third
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Peterhead are on a five-game winning streak, but co-manager Ryan Strachan insists the Blue Toon can get better.

A 3-1 win at Forfar Athletic last weekend helped Strachan and Jordon Brown’s side move two points clear at the top of League Two.

Strachan is thrilled with the progress being made by the team, but believes there is still room for improvement.

The Blue Toon take a break from league duty on Saturday when they welcome Championship leaders Dundee United to Balmoor in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy (5.30pm).

He said: “We’re delighted to be sitting top of the league and the form has been pretty good the last five weeks.

“We’ve won five games in a row and have a wee break going into the cup game and it’s nice to have a lead for the players and supporters to enjoy for a couple of weeks.

“It’s merit for their hard work. We’re a full new team and the boys deserve the rewards for the effort they are putting in.

“We’re gelling week on week and looking stronger after every game, as well as conceding less goals and scoring more, and I hope that continues.

“I did think at the start of the season it would take time to get to know each other. I didn’t think it would come together this quickly, but we’re still a work in progress.

“Jordon and I will still demand we get better, but we can’t complain with our start.”

Blue Toon are up for the cup

Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United’s Tony Watt during the clubs’ last meeting in July. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin’s United side are undefeated in the second tier after making a strong start in their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership.

United ran out 3-0 winners when the sides met in the Viaplay Cup group stage at Tannadice in July.

But Strachan hopes a big home support can turn up to cheer on the part-time outfit as they face the Tangerines for the second time this season.

He said: “I’m really excited by the challenge of playing a full-time team in front of a big crowd in a game which is live on the telly.

“The fixture is probably sandwiched at a time when we don’t really want, as we’re going well in the league, but it’s a good opportunity to get to a quarter-final.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll have a gameplan to hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.

“We’ve noticed our numbers for games at home and away creeping up and hopefully the supporters will continue to turn up on Saturday night to get behind the boys.”

McAllister could make it a day to remember

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister celebrates his goal against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.

A place in the quarter-final draw is the aim on Saturday, but veteran striker Rory McAllister also has an individual target to aim for after his goal at Station Park last weekend took him to 199 for the club.

A landmark 200th is within his sights – and Strachan expects it arrive soon.

The Blue Toon co-boss said: “Rory is going to get his goal to pull him on to 200, whether it is Saturday, the following weekend or if he has to be a little more patient.

“But he’s contributing to the team in all the right ways. He’s a good character in the dressing room, is supporting all the younger guys and we can’t ask any more of him.

“It’s a team game, but Rory will get his goal at some point and we’d be delighted for him if it was this weekend.”

Conversation