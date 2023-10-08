Peterhead stay top of League Two with 3-1 victory at Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead stay top of League Two with 3-1 victory at Forfar

Conor O'Keefe and Rory McAllister were on target for the Blue Toon at Station Park.

By Reporter
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister celebrates his goal against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister celebrates his goal against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ryan Strachan was pleased with his side’s professional performance as Peterhead retained top spot with victory over Forfar.

The Blue Toon ran out 3-1 winners at Station Park thanks to a Conor O’Keefe double and a Rory McAllister strike.

Strachan said: “I’m delighted to come to such a sticky venue against a decent team that has shown some form in the last four games.

“In the first half, we were super comfortable and we were dangerous on the break.

“Every time we went forward we always looked a threat and looked like we could score.

“It was two moments of quality and we should have scored more.

“We expected a big reaction in the second half and we got that.

“Forfar were all guns blazing for the best part of 25 to 30 minutes.”

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie and Rory McAllister combine to clear the danger following a shot from Andy Munro. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Strachan and his side got off to the perfect start and took the lead after just five minutes when O’Keefe was played through and he made no mistake, slotting low in to the net.

Despite the hosts controlling possession they rarely troubled Stuart McKenzie’s goal and it was the Blue Toon who took a two goal lead in to the break.

Some slack passing was pounced upon by the Peterhead frontline and O’Keefe doubled his tally with a finish of the highest order.

Forfar came out aggressively in the second half and found a goal just before the hour mark. Josh Skelly turned home from close range despite some McKenzie heroics moments earlier.

The goal marked the start of an onslaught towards the Peterhead goal but a combination of some fine saves by McKenzie, some brave defending and wasteful finishing from the Loons front line allowed Strachan’s men to stay in front.

Conor O’Keefe is congratulated by his teammates after Peterhead break the deadlock. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Having weathered the storm, the Blue Toon ensured the points were headed back north in the 84th minute. Rory McAllister took advantage of some poor defending and secured the victory with his 199th Peterhead goal.

The victory extends the Blue Toon’s unbeaten run to five matches and Strachan is confident that, with the aid of their dangerous front three, his side can keep up their good run of form.

He added: “Connor (O’Keefe) is electrifying but he frustrates me as he should have that amount of goals and assists every game.

“He was different class and he showed moments of quality, he has that in abundance.

“Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks have an impact in the game for us.

“With that trio and the rest of the squad, we can be a dangerous team this year.

“We’re unbeaten in five games and we’ve had different styles in each game.

“We feel we’ve signed good players that fit the culture of the club and what we want to do.

“We are quietly confident in our group and we’re getting there.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in action against Annan Athletic in a SPFL Trust Trophy match.
Peterhead have a target on their backs insists co-boss Jordon Brown
Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Defender Scott Ross has goals in mind after finding scoring touch at Peterhead
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Rory McAllister off the mark for Peterhead as talisman happy to contribute in emphatic…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith 'embarrassed' by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead
Scott Ross opens the scoring for Peterhead in a League Two match against Elgin at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted with 6-0 rout of Elgin City which sends Blue…
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: The Scottish Cup during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie thrilled as perseverance pays off against Dumbarton
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown: League Two is packed with title contenders
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie believes the future is bright for Peterhead
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jason Brown hails 'massive' victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose's unbeaten start