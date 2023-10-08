Peterhead stay top of League Two with 3-1 victory at Forfar

Ryan Strachan was pleased with his side’s professional performance as Peterhead retained top spot with victory over Forfar.

The Blue Toon ran out 3-1 winners at Station Park thanks to a Conor O’Keefe double and a Rory McAllister strike.

Strachan said: “I’m delighted to come to such a sticky venue against a decent team that has shown some form in the last four games.

“In the first half, we were super comfortable and we were dangerous on the break.

“Every time we went forward we always looked a threat and looked like we could score.

“It was two moments of quality and we should have scored more.

“We expected a big reaction in the second half and we got that.

“Forfar were all guns blazing for the best part of 25 to 30 minutes.”

Strachan and his side got off to the perfect start and took the lead after just five minutes when O’Keefe was played through and he made no mistake, slotting low in to the net.

Despite the hosts controlling possession they rarely troubled Stuart McKenzie’s goal and it was the Blue Toon who took a two goal lead in to the break.

Some slack passing was pounced upon by the Peterhead frontline and O’Keefe doubled his tally with a finish of the highest order.

Forfar came out aggressively in the second half and found a goal just before the hour mark. Josh Skelly turned home from close range despite some McKenzie heroics moments earlier.

The goal marked the start of an onslaught towards the Peterhead goal but a combination of some fine saves by McKenzie, some brave defending and wasteful finishing from the Loons front line allowed Strachan’s men to stay in front.

Having weathered the storm, the Blue Toon ensured the points were headed back north in the 84th minute. Rory McAllister took advantage of some poor defending and secured the victory with his 199th Peterhead goal.

The victory extends the Blue Toon’s unbeaten run to five matches and Strachan is confident that, with the aid of their dangerous front three, his side can keep up their good run of form.

He added: “Connor (O’Keefe) is electrifying but he frustrates me as he should have that amount of goals and assists every game.

“He was different class and he showed moments of quality, he has that in abundance.

“Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks have an impact in the game for us.

“With that trio and the rest of the squad, we can be a dangerous team this year.

“We’re unbeaten in five games and we’ve had different styles in each game.

“We feel we’ve signed good players that fit the culture of the club and what we want to do.

“We are quietly confident in our group and we’re getting there.”