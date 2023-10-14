Rory McAllister not feeling pressure as he closes in on 200th Peterhead goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McAllister not feeling pressure as he closes in on 200th Peterhead goal

The veteran striker is on 199 goals for the Blue Toon.

By Paul Third
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin. Image: Duncan Brown.

Rory McAllister is one goal away from his landmark 200th for Peterhead – but the veteran striker insists he is not feeling the pressure to make sure today is the day.

McAllister has wasted little time in settling back into his old surroundings since making his return to the club from Montrose.

The goals and assists are flowing for the 36-year-old, but his only concern is on helping the team rather than personal glory.

He said: “It is a matter of time, but hopefully it will come sooner rather than later. It will happen when it happens.

“I was chasing my 300th career goal last year and it took a while for it to happen and hopefully it doesn’t take so long to reach the 200 for Peterhead.

“It’s something which other people seem to be talking about, as my focus is on winning matches with Peterhead.

“I’ve been back for six games now and scored two goals and contributed five assists, so I’m very happy with that. It’s been a good start and hopefully that will continue.”

‘It feels like I’ve never been away’

A happy player is clearly one who makes a significant contribution in McAllister’s case.

The Blue Toon attacker, who left the club in January 2020 to join Cove Rangers before moving on to Montrose in July 2022, feels firmly back in the old routine since rejoining Peterhead.

McAllister said: “It feels like I’ve never been away. I went to Montrose and looking back it was a rush to move on from Cove.

“It didn’t work out at Montrose. I did okay in games, but I never really settled there and the travelling didn’t help.

“It was affecting my life away from football and I was getting down, but now I feel much happier away from football. Since coming back here it feels like I never left.

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister celebrates his 199th goal for the club against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.

“Now I’m back everything feels brilliant again.

“We’ve got quite a young squad and I’m the oldest in the team.

“But it feels like a team which has been together for years. Everyone gets on and there’s a good vibe about the place.

“We’re all mucking in and trying to do our best for each other.”

McAllister craves more cup memories

The Blue Toon host Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy at Balmoor (5.30pm) with a place in the quarter-final of the competition at stake for the victors.

McAllister has good memories from the competition – including a stunning five-goal haul in a 5-3 win at Falkirk in August 2015 and a Hampden appearance against Rangers in the final in April 2016.

The striker joked he has no idea how many more cup matches he has left, but it is clear he is determined to enjoy them to the full.

He said: “It is a competition which I seem to have done well in over the years and long may that continue.

“I say that, but I don’t know how long I’ve got left.

“Hopefully I can keep going for a while yet, though.

“I’m feeling good and I’m enjoying myself.

“It would be nice to get a cup run. It’s good for the club and it can help build momentum to keep going in the league as well.”

Blue Toon must believe they can beat tournament favourites United

The Blue Toon have the toughest test possible against the undefeated Championship leaders United.

Jim Goodwin’s side ran out 3-0 winners in the Viaplay Cup when the sides met in July – but McAllister says his side have belief they can pull off a cup shock.

He said: “We’re on a good run and we will approach it like any other game.

“There’s no reason why we can’t beat them. We’ve beaten better teams than them in the past.

“They are a good side, but there is no point fearing them. We’ve got to approach it believing we can win it.

“We’ll give them the respect they deserve, but we have to go out there looking to win it.”

Conversation