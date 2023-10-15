Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan encouraged by Blue Toon display against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan encouraged by Blue Toon display against Dundee United

The Balmoor men were beaten 2-0 by the Scottish Championship leaders in the third round of the SPFL Trust trophy.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks and Dundee United's Scott McMann. Image: SNS.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks and Dundee United's Scott McMann. Image: SNS.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan felt the Blue Toon competed well against Dundee United, despite coming up short against the Championship leaders in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at Balmoor.

Glenn Middleton’s free-kick gave the Tangerines a comfortable interval lead but the Buchan team were much improved in the second period and were unfortunate not to draw level through Hamish Ritchie and Kieran Shanks.

Tony Watt’s well-taken curling effort in the 77th minute put the tie beyond doubt but Strachan took encouragement from his side’s display, given the level of opposition.

He said: “We were up against it in the first half.”

“Dundee United are a really good side and we did not really impose ourselves in the first half but I thought in the second half we were a lot better.

“We were braver with the ball and without it.

“We had a couple of good chances, specifically at 1-0 and then they go up the park and score which kind of put the game to bed.”

Dundee United’s Ross Graham has his shot blocked in the box. Image: SNS.

Strachan added: “We are disappointed to go out the cup but we competed for large parts in the match and the players should be proud of their efforts.

“You are measuring yourself against a team that is full-time and arguably should be in the Premiership.

“They are 20 places above us in league positions so it is good to compete against these teams and we have competed against them.”

Stuart McKenzie made two impressive first-half saves to deny United, firstly saving at the feet of Louis Moult and then thwarting the same player after the home defence was cut open.

But McKenzie will want to forget his part in the visitors’ seventh minute opener.

Peterhead co-manager Jordan Brown. Image: SNS. 

The former Cove Rangers number one seemed to misjudge Middleton’s low, curling 25-yard free-kick, which crept inside his near post.

Peterhead did well to still be in the tie by half-time as, barring a Danny Strachan shot which was blocked, they struggled to get to grips with Jim Goodwin’s men.

It was a far more even contest after the break, with the Blue Toon creating chances off the back of some neat play.

That was evident in the 70th minute as Rory McAllister cleverly fed Conor O’Keefe and his cross was swept goalbound by substitute Ritchie, whose shot was diverted behind for a corner by Kevin Holt.

More slick one-touch football had United on the back-foot with 14 minutes remaining as Shanks bent a long-range effort inches wide of the upright.

Douglas Ross was replaced as assistant referee after suffering a calf injury. Image: SNS. 

But within 30 seconds, the tie was as good as over thanks to a delightful Watt goal.

Kai Fotheringham, who was lively off the bench, cut the ball back from the right flank and Watt’s first-time angled shot from 16 yards found the top corner.

Late in the game, assistant referee Douglas Ross suffered a calf injury and could not continue.

His place went to the fourth official Dan McFarlane while the quarter final place went to Dundee United.

