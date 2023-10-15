Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Highland boxers as Scottish title thriller ends in defeat for Calum Turnbull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Highland boxers as Scottish title thriller ends in defeat for Calum Turnbull

The Super Bantamweight strap went to Newarthill's Dylan Arbuckle, but there were home wins for George Stewart and Adian Williamson.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
A clean connection here for Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull, but it was a 96-95 defeat against Dylan Arbuckle in the Scottish Super Bantamweight title showdown at the Drumossie Hotel. Images: Jasperimage
A clean connection here for Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull, but it was a 96-95 defeat against Dylan Arbuckle in the Scottish Super Bantamweight title showdown at the Drumossie Hotel. Images: Jasperimage

Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull suffered an agonisingly narrow defeat against Newarthill’s Dylan Arbuckle, who became the Scottish super bantamweight champion on Saturday night.

The Drumossie Hotel, Turnbull’s home base, was the venue for SM Promotions’ North v West show, with four contests for fight fans.

The main event was the battle for the vacant super bantamweight strap between two former Scotland amateur team-mates. And it was a toe-to-toe thriller.

It was the first time a professional Scottish title had been fought for in Inverness and ‘Titanium’ Turnbull had the chance to become the first pro champion from the Highland capital.

Turnbull, who has worked under long-established Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern since he was a youth, seemed to land as many telling hits throughout 10 action-packed rounds.

Beaten Inverness boxer Calum “Titanium” Turnbull raising the arm of new Scottish champion Dylan Arbuckle.

However, a cut above his eye early on, according to Redfern, might have tipped the balance in favour of the Lanarkshire fighter, who walked off as the champion from a high-quality match-up.

He said: “In all my time in Inverness, and all the shows we’ve had, I don’t think I have seen a contest quite like that. It was so close.

“I thought perhaps with Calum being from Inverness and the show being here, the sway (of the judges’ decision) might have gone with us. It happens in some sports, where ‘he’s a local boy, he’s just got it’, but that was a bit unlucky.

“But Dylan’s coaches came over after the fight and shook my hand.

“The cut took a couple of rounds out of him (Calum). It was quite a cut and that might have given Dylan a few rounds.

“On the whole, due to Calum’s guts and determination, he deserved it.”

There is early talk of a rematch at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club in Glasgow, although it’s thought Redfern would press for a second shot at the Drumossie.

Dylan Arbuckle, left, and Calum Turnbull.

Stewart unbeaten ahead of title shot

‘Highland Warrior’ George Stewart, who is coached by his dad Bruno, was an impressive 40-36 winner against Miguel Zamora from Nicaragua.

This was the ideal preparation for Stewart as he shapes up for a rescheduled Scottish super featherweight title fight against Dundee’s Charlie Doig in Alloa on November 3.

The Inverness puncher was due to be on the show of the recent Ricky Burns’ triumph over Willie Limond at Braehead Arena, but had to withdraw through illness.

After a fine performance at the Drumossie, he cannot wait to go for glory.

He said: “I have my Scottish title fight in three weeks in Alloa. I couldn’t afford any mistakes in this one.

Inverness winner George Stewart in action against Miguel Zamora from Nicaragua.

“But I was always confident. I had Stevie (McGuire) as my manager and my old man in the corner, so it was a case of having a game-plan and me sticking to it.

“On September 1, I was due to fight (for the title), but we had to pull out as I wasn’t well.

“I was gutted as it was part of a big show, but we’re all ready for Alloa now. I’m the main event on that night, so I can’t wait.

“My opponent on Saturday was a southpaw and my opponent next month is a southpaw, so this was really good preparation.”

His delighted dad and coach Bruno Stewart added: “It was a calculated performance from George on Saturday. We didn’t take any silly risks, as we didn’t want any injuries before next month.

“It was good to fight a southpaw, they are hard to find, although they are becoming a little more common.”

Fifth straight victory for Williamson

Alness boxer Adian Williamson, who fights for Inverness City, delivered a classy 40-36 victory over Fernando Duran from Honduras in his super featherweight clash.

The local boxer, with a perfect five from five pro card, hit some telling punches and displayed good defence when required, especially in the final round.

Afterwards, Williamson made his ambitions crystal clear after another powerful performance for north fight fans.

He said: “I knew when I got in the ring, I was just going to enjoy myself and outbox him, so it was good.

Adian Williamson on his way to victory against Fernando Duran from Honduras.

“I knew I was going to be fine and not get my face punched. I have still kept my pretty-boy looks!

“Preparation was spot-on, with sparring and running and keep on top of everything.

“I love fighting here at the Drumossie, with the crowd and the aftermath of winning – it gives you a real buzz.

“I feel I’m learning after every fight. Sparring is one thing, but it’s completely different stepping into the ring. A night such as this brings a lot of attention to Inverness – I enjoyed it.

“I want to fight again as soon as possible and hopefully for a title. There’s nothing lined up at the moment, but as soon as I get the call I’ll be ready.

“My aspiration is to go all the way. Have fights on TV, go for the WBC title, the lot – I’m coming for it all.”

It’s a victory for Ukrainian Inna Statkevich, right, against Lorna Redfern from Inverness.

Redfern defeated on her pro debut

Another home fighter was former ABA champion Lorna Redfern, who was making her professional bow against experienced Ukrainian Inna Statkevich in a bantamweight contest.

Despite dancing out of trouble on occasions, the visitor had the edge and scored a 40-36 victory.

Lorna’s coach and dad Laurie Redfern said: “Lorna had been 10 years out of the ring and it was maybe a bit too long.”

It’s understood Lorna is not put off by this setback and is eager to earn a pro victory next time out.

More from Other sports

Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull is looking to land the Scottish super-bantamweight title this weekend. Image: Laurie Redfern
Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull relishing the chance to make history
Matthew McCreadie in the pool
Inverness swimmer to represent Britain at World Down Syndrome Championships
Aberdeen pro boxer Gregor McPherson suffered a collapsed lung. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson cancels fight over collapsed lung - which medics think was…
Players from north-east clubs the Granite City Guerillas and Buchan Sharks are part of the Scottish Highlanders squad heading to the European Championships in Croatia. Image: European Dodgeball.
Granite City Guerrillas and Buchan Sharks players heading to European dodgeball championships to represent…
Coach Laurie Redfern, centre, with Calum Turnbull, left, and Adian Williamson, who both fight at the Drumossie Hotel this Saturday. Image: Laurie Redfern.
Boxing: Calum Turnbull has ability to seize Scottish title chance, says coach Laurie Redfern
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt thrilled to make Olympics dream come true
Anna Currie in action at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne. Image: Margaret Currie.
Anna Currie has more medals in sight after a medal-laden World Dwarf Games
Scotland curler Kaleb Johnston who will be in action in Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling.
Scotland 'in a good place' heading into World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen
The nomination process for the latest edition of Aberdeen Sports Awards is now open.
Aberdeen Sports Awards are BACK - and here's how to nominate your Granite City…
Highlands female boxer Lorna Redfern outside the ring
Lorna Redfern - the Highlands' first female professional boxer - wants girls to follow…