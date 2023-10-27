Peterhead’s Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents Clachnacuddin

The Blue Toon winger scored six goals in six games against Clach during his time in the Highland League.

By Sophie Goodwin
Robert Ward in action for Peterhead in a cup match.
Robert Ward in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead winger Robert Ward has a very good track record against his side’s upcoming second-round Scottish Cup opponents Clachnacuddin.

Ward, who joined the Blue Toon this summer, scored six goals in six games against Clach during his time in the Breedon Highland League with Inverurie Locos and Turriff United.

Five of those goals were for Locos – in his last four meetings against the Inverness side, who Peterhead face at home in the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Ward hopes to be back in the starting XI for the clash, having featured from the bench in his last three Blue Toon appearances in League Two, and to replicate his previous form against the familiar Highland League opponents.

He said: “I knew in the back of my head that I had scored a few goals against Clach, but I didn’t realise it was six in six games. I am definitely looking forward to the game.

“I have been out of the team a little bit recently, so hopefully I will get a chance to play Saturday and add another goal or two to my record against them.”

Robert Ward during his time Highland League side Inverurie Locos.

Ward is also familiar with Clach’s new manager Conor Gethins, who will take charge of the Inverness side for the first time against Peterhead after leaving Nairn County.

The Blue Toon winger said: “I remember being at Formartine as a young lad when Conor was playing with Formartine.

“I think he played a couple of games with us for the under-20s when he was coming back from and injury, and I’ve played against him a number of times in the Highland League.

“He is a true professional and has got this opportunity in management and I’m sure he’ll do really well. There is no doubt that he will be an asset for Clach long-term.”

Ward says Peterhead, who sit top of League Two and have a game in hand over second-placed Dumbarton, will not be taking their Highland League opposition lightly as the Blue Toon aim for a run in the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, Clach travel to Peterhead sitting second bottom in the Highland League – where they are still to pick up their first league win of the season after 11 games.

The Blue Toon winger added: “We have spoken about it all week at training that we can’t underestimate Clach.

“They had to beat Inverurie Locos, who are strong opposition, to get into the second round. We know they will be no mugs and we will give them their due respect.

“We want to do well in the league, but the club deserve for us to do well in the cups – especially this one, because it doesn’t get much bigger than playing in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s really good for momentum if we can get the win and progress through to the next round.”

Gethins brings new recruits on board ahead of ‘tough’ game at Balmoor

Clach manager Gethins has done his first bits of business since his appointment with defender Keith Mason and attacker Dylan Mackenzie signing deals until the end of the season after featuring as trialists in recent weeks.

Mason will be in the squad for the Scottish Cup clash against Peterhead, but Mackenzie is a doubt due to a knee problem.

Gethins said: “Keith’s leadership has been incredible since he’s come in, while Dylan is a goalscorer – it’s just getting him fit enough on the park to do what he needs to do.

“Keith has stepped into the team over the last few weeks and the other players have responded to him.

“He’s leading by example and he’s communicating, which is 50% of the game really – and if he can get the guys around him doing that, it will be a big help to us.”

New Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins pictured at Grant Street Park. Image: supplied by Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin FC.

Gethins, who plied his trade for Peterhead between 2009 and 2011, is expecting a tough contest in his first game in charge at Balmoor.

The Clach boss said: “It will be a really difficult game, Peterhead have got a lot of firepower.

“You could take Kieran Shanks and Rory McAllister and replace them with Robert Ward and Aaron Reid.

“They’re a very talented side, particularly in the forward players.

“It will be tough for us, but we’ve worked on a few things and the boys know what we’re looking for them to do.”

Clach will be without James Anderson, Martin MacKinnon, and Martin Callum against Peterhead, but Harry Nicolson returns.

Conversation