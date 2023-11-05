Peterhead captain refusing to get carried away by strong start to League Two

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is refusing to pay too much attention to the League Two table despite the Blue Toon staying top after their latest win over East Fife.

Kieran Shanks sent the Balmoor men on their way with a clinical finish as half-time approached before joint player-manager Jordon Brown came off the bench to seal the points in the closing stages.

Peterhead did not even need to be anywhere near their best to chalk up their fifth league victory in a row, whick kept them two points clear at the top.

The Blue Toon also have a game in hand on the chasing pack but Jason Brown has claimed the squad will not get carried away.

He said: “It is still so early.

“We are really just concentrating on ourselves and enjoying playing for the club.

“With the group of boys we have got, we love coming to training and we love going out on a Saturday and playing.

“Long may that continue and if it does we will win more games than we lose.

“It’s really good just now but we know how quickly football can change.

“We are not having many looks at the league table but it is nice to be there.”

East Fife enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the first period but they could not make their dominance count and they paid the price by falling behind in the 40th minute.

Peterhead went on to take control in the second half and deservedly doubled their lead, with their substitutions having the desired effect, prompting Brown to highlight their squad depth.

Brown said: “The strength and depth we have is brilliant.

“Players come on and the team does not get any weaker at all.

“We all know that and i think that is why everyone is working so hard for each other.

“It is just a really good changing room to be in.”

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie had to be alert on more than one occassion in the first half as the Methil side started strongly.

But the hosts still carried a threat and after Shanks looped a header wide, the former Inverurie Locos attacker did not pass up his next opportunity as he rifled a low 18-yard left foot drive into the bottom corner from Rory McAllister’s set-up.

Two of the Blue Toon replacements combined to wrap up a 2-0 win with 12 minutes remaining.

Robert Ward’s impressive turn and cross set up Jordon Brown who nodded home at the second attempt after his initial header was stopped by Allan Fleming.

Joint player-boss Ryan Strachan felt the result underlined the players’ character as they dug out the victory without hitting top form.

Strachan said: “At the start of the season, East Fife were the favourites for the league and we have turned them over twice now.

“We were not overly enamoured with our performance but defensively we are not giving opportunities away, which allows us to win games narrowly and we have done that.”