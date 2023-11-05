Peterhead captain refusing to get carried away by strong start to League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead captain refusing to get carried away by strong start to League Two

Blue Toon are two points clear with a game in hand following Saturday's 2-0 win against East Fife.

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal with Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown is refusing to pay too much attention to the League Two table despite the Blue Toon staying top after their latest win over East Fife.

Kieran Shanks sent the Balmoor men on their way with a clinical finish as half-time approached before joint player-manager Jordon Brown came off the bench to seal the points in the closing stages.

Peterhead did not even need to be anywhere near their best to chalk up their fifth league victory in a row, whick kept them two points clear at the top.

The Blue Toon also have a game in hand on the chasing pack but Jason Brown has claimed the squad will not get carried away.

He said: “It is still so early.

“We are really just concentrating on ourselves and enjoying playing for the club.

“With the group of boys we have got, we love coming to training and we love going out on a Saturday and playing.

“Long may that continue and if it does we will win more games than we lose.

“It’s really good just now but we know how quickly football can change.

“We are not having many looks at the league table but it is nice to be there.”

Jordon Brown celebrates his goal. Image: Dunan Brown. 

East Fife enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the first period but they could not make their dominance count and they paid the price by falling behind in the 40th minute.

Peterhead went on to take control in the second half and deservedly doubled their lead, with their substitutions having the desired effect, prompting Brown to highlight their squad depth.

Brown said: “The strength and depth we have is brilliant.

“Players come on and the team does not get any weaker at all.

“We all know that and i think that is why everyone is working so hard for each other.

“It is just a really good changing room to be in.”

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie had to be alert on more than one occassion in the first half as the Methil side started strongly.

But the hosts still carried a threat and after Shanks looped a header wide, the former Inverurie Locos attacker did not pass up his next opportunity as he rifled a low 18-yard left foot drive into the bottom corner from Rory McAllister’s set-up.

Peterhead vice-chairman Les Hill presented Rory McAllister (pictured with his son Noel) with a special edition whisky to mark his 200 goals for the Blue Toon. Image: Duncan Brown.  

Two of the Blue Toon replacements combined to wrap up a 2-0 win with 12 minutes remaining.

Robert Ward’s impressive turn and cross set up Jordon Brown who nodded home at the second attempt after his initial header was stopped by Allan Fleming.

Joint player-boss Ryan Strachan felt the result underlined the players’ character as they dug out the victory without hitting top form.

Strachan said: “At the start of the season, East Fife were the favourites for the league and we have turned them over twice now.

“We were not overly enamoured with our performance but defensively we are not giving opportunities away, which allows us to win games narrowly and we have done that.”

