Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants to keep the momentum going after three wins on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants to keep the momentum going after three wins on the spin

The Balmoral Stadium side ran out 1-0 winners against Hamilton thanks to a Fraser Fyvie goal.

By Reporter
Fraser Fyvie celebrates his goal for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fraser Fyvie celebrates his goal for Cove Rangers against Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers made it three League One wins on the bounce with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over in-form Hamilton Academical at Balmoral Stadium.

The result sees Paul Hartley’s men move up to fifth spot.

The only goal of the game arrived just after the hour mark when Mark Reynolds’ wonderfully flighted cross was headed home by Fraser Fyvie.

The Cove manager said: “It was a good three points against a good outfit who haven’t been beaten in 17 games.

“I thought we were excellent, we played really well.

“It was a different side, we had to show a bit of grit and determination at times in the second half but I felt we played some really good football and we scored a really good goal.

“It was a great ball from Mark and good midfield support from Fraser.

“We know he can do that and it was an excellent finish.”

Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At the other end, goalkeeper Nick Suman, who was voted the sponsor’s man of the match, produced some fine stops, in particular from Accies substitute Kevin O’Hara and midfielder Kyle Macdonald.

Hartley said: “He’s been doing that for the last six or seven weeks but we’ve got two really good young goalkeepers in Nick and Balint Demus.

“We’ve kept another clean sheet which is really important, we got one last week and we wanted to build on that, which we’ve managed to do.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley celebrates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Goalscorer Fyvie said the goal was the result of hard work on the training ground.

He said: “We’ve worked a lot in training on certain aspects of our game and I think we’ve improved.

“We’re getting there, we’re improving all the time and it’s obviously nice to get the last three results but we’ve got to keep going.

“Mark puts in crosses in training like that all the time and it was a great ball and a decent finish from myself.

“But I think the work-rate of the lads and the effort we put into the game overall was a great team performance in terms of being defensively sound.”

Next up for Cove is trip to Kelty Hearts, who sit two points above them in fourth, having played a game more.

Hartley added: “That’s six unbeaten so we’ve just got to keep it going,.

“It’s three wins and three draws in the half dozen matches and we have another tough away game on Saturday.

“It’s all about the next game and making sure we prepare properly and get them ready to go again.”

 

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keeping the focus on his own team
New Cove Rangers signing Michael Doyle Image: Cove Rangers FC
Michael Doyle aiming to make most of his fresh start at Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers forward Rumarn Burrell.
Cove Rangers secure first back-to-back League One victories with 1-0 win over Queen of…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley raring for return to League One action after three-week…
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Cove Rangers celebrate as Fraser Fyvie scores their third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers move up to sixth spot in League One with 3-2 victory against…
Cove Rangers' Connor Scully warms up ahead of a league match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers must stop making life hard for themselves, says stalwart Connor Scully
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley believes Cove Rangers are 'not a million miles away'
Connor Scully scored twice for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully rescues a point for Cove Rangers against Stirling Albion
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nick Suman's gamble on himself has paid off after swapping Australia for Cove Rangers