Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley wants to keep the momentum going after three wins on the spin

Cove Rangers made it three League One wins on the bounce with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over in-form Hamilton Academical at Balmoral Stadium.

The result sees Paul Hartley’s men move up to fifth spot.

The only goal of the game arrived just after the hour mark when Mark Reynolds’ wonderfully flighted cross was headed home by Fraser Fyvie.

The Cove manager said: “It was a good three points against a good outfit who haven’t been beaten in 17 games.

“I thought we were excellent, we played really well.

“It was a different side, we had to show a bit of grit and determination at times in the second half but I felt we played some really good football and we scored a really good goal.

“It was a great ball from Mark and good midfield support from Fraser.

“We know he can do that and it was an excellent finish.”

At the other end, goalkeeper Nick Suman, who was voted the sponsor’s man of the match, produced some fine stops, in particular from Accies substitute Kevin O’Hara and midfielder Kyle Macdonald.

Hartley said: “He’s been doing that for the last six or seven weeks but we’ve got two really good young goalkeepers in Nick and Balint Demus.

“We’ve kept another clean sheet which is really important, we got one last week and we wanted to build on that, which we’ve managed to do.”

Goalscorer Fyvie said the goal was the result of hard work on the training ground.

He said: “We’ve worked a lot in training on certain aspects of our game and I think we’ve improved.

“We’re getting there, we’re improving all the time and it’s obviously nice to get the last three results but we’ve got to keep going.

“Mark puts in crosses in training like that all the time and it was a great ball and a decent finish from myself.

“But I think the work-rate of the lads and the effort we put into the game overall was a great team performance in terms of being defensively sound.”

Next up for Cove is trip to Kelty Hearts, who sit two points above them in fourth, having played a game more.

Hartley added: “That’s six unbeaten so we’ve just got to keep it going,.

“It’s three wins and three draws in the half dozen matches and we have another tough away game on Saturday.

“It’s all about the next game and making sure we prepare properly and get them ready to go again.”