Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown happy to mix it up in League Two

Blue Toon on five-game winning run in the league.

By Paul Third
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown is happy to grind out results if it takes the club to the League Two title this season.

The Blue Toon were not at their best but they dug deep to beat East Fife 2-0 last weekend to stay top of the table.

Brown says he and co-boss Ryan Strachan were delighted to take the points under the circumstances.

He said: “Saturday was maybe under-par for the standards we’ve set but we dug it out.

“It was our first league game in four weeks and it showed.

“It was a tricky one and East Fife are much improved from when we played them last time so to score two goals and keep a clean sheet was really pleasing.

“The boys at the back were brilliant. Kieran Shanks got his goal after a flick-on from Rory McAllister and I managed to get on the scoresheet myself in the second half when we were needing that second goal.

“East Fife are a team which people had as favourites at the start of the season and we’ve scored five against them and not conceded, and we’re 12 points ahead of them.

“At this stage no-one is going to look back at the end of the season and remember a performance against East Fife.

“As long as we’re picking up points that’s the important thing and we were delighted to be able to do that.”

The stats don’t lie – the Blue Toon are on the march

Jordon Brown celebrates his goal in the 2-0 win against East Fife last weekend. Image: Duncan Brown.

The victory ensuring the club has won five league matches in a row for the first time since February to March 2019.

Brown said: “We keep seeing these positive stats and we keep drilling them into the boys.

“Everyone knows how tough it was for the club last season so it’s nice to see things heading in the other direction.

“We want to keep improving and if we’re doing our job properly then these stats will keep being thrown at us and we’ll be up there in the league.

“It has been a great start and we’re in a good place but we have to keep at it.”

Big week ahead for leaders

With only three points separating the top four in League Two the margin for error is slim for the league leading Blue Toon.

Their desire to remain as the pacesetters is also set to be tested to the full with Saturday’s home game against Stranraer heralding the start of a testing week for the club.

Brown, however, insists the squad is relishing the challenge ahead.

He said: “We had a few injuries on Saturday so we’ll give them every chance as we’ve got a big week ahead of us with three testing games.

“Stranraer were the last team to beat us in league so we know Saturday will be tough and then we have two of the toughest away games you can get back-to-back next week.

“Stenny, who we play on Tuesday, are going just about as well as us while Spartans have been excellent since coming into the league.

“It’s a big week ahead but if we want to have serious aspirations of being up there this season these are the games we have to do well in.”

