‘Bring it on’ – Peterhead captain Jason Brown’s rallying call ahead of two big away games

Peterhead captain Jason Brown insists the games cannot come quick enough for his side as they bid to stretch their lead at the top of League Two.

The Blue Toon are two points clear at the top of the division after winning six games in a row – but their title credentials will be tested this week with two away trips to their title rivals.

First up is tonight’s trip to third-placed Stenhousemuir, but Brown says he and his team-mates are relishing their latest test.

He said: “It’s one we’re all looking forward to, though, due to the results we’re getting at the moment. The mentality within the group is ‘bring it on’.

“Every game in this league is tough. It’s such a competitive and hostile league to the extent every game is a battle.

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we’ll take tomorrow as it comes. We’ve rested and recovered and have prepared for another big game.

“It’s good to be playing under this pressure and we’re all looking forward to the game.”

‘We want to keep momentum going’

Stenny stifled Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side when the two teams met at Balmoor in a goalless draw in August.

Defender Brown admits there was a sense of frustration at failing to take three points last time out, but knows a victory tonight would be a significant result for his side.

He said: “We were frustrated at Balmoor, as they had a man sent off late on but we couldn’t make the breakthrough.

“They are going well in the league as well and it will be a tough game.

“Nothing will be won or lost tomorrow night, but it could be a big statement to go there and grab all three points.

“With the run we’ve been on, we just want to keep the momentum and confidence going.

“But we’re under no illusions – it will be a tough test.”

Blue Toon dug deep to take all three points at weekend against Stranraer

The Blue Toon go into tonight’s game having edged Stranraer 3-2 in a thriller at Balmoor on Saturday, with Joe McKee’s 89th-minute free kick securing victory for the home side.

The win was achieved despite the loss of both goals due to uncharacteristic defensive errors.

Brown believes the resolve not to let the setbacks affect the outcome speaks volumes of the character at the club.

He said: “It was a tough game which we knew we would face – but we found a way to win.

“That has been what we’ve had to do in the last couple of weeks.

“But it was a real confidence boost to grind out the win and we are delighted.

“We weren’t overly happy with how we performed in the match itself and we conceded a couple of goals which are really unlike us.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but the biggest positive for me is that if someone makes a mistake they’ve got a mate alongside them to help pull them out.

“We’ve got a group who will try to help pull each other out and it was hugely pleasing to see us do that.”