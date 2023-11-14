‘Bring it on’ – Peterhead captain Jason Brown’s rallying call ahead of two big away games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bring it on’ – Peterhead captain Jason Brown’s rallying call ahead of two big away games

League Two-leading Blue Toon face two of the top four this week.

By Paul Third
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown insists the games cannot come quick enough for his side as they bid to stretch their lead at the top of League Two.

The Blue Toon are two points clear at the top of the division after winning six games in a row – but their title credentials will be tested this week with two away trips to their title rivals.

First up is tonight’s trip to third-placed Stenhousemuir, but Brown says he and his team-mates are relishing their latest test.

He said: “It’s one we’re all looking forward to, though, due to the results we’re getting at the moment. The mentality within the group is ‘bring it on’.

“Every game in this league is tough. It’s such a competitive and hostile league to the extent every game is a battle.

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we’ll take tomorrow as it comes. We’ve rested and recovered and have prepared for another big game.

“It’s good to be playing under this pressure and we’re all looking forward to the game.”

‘We want to keep momentum going’

Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Stenny stifled Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side when the two teams met at Balmoor in a goalless draw in August.

Defender Brown admits there was a sense of frustration at failing to take three points last time out, but knows a victory tonight would be a significant result for his side.

He said: “We were frustrated at Balmoor, as they had a man sent off late on but we couldn’t make the breakthrough.

“They are going well in the league as well and it will be a tough game.

“Nothing will be won or lost tomorrow night, but it could be a big statement to go there and grab all three points.

“With the run we’ve been on, we just want to keep the momentum and confidence going.

“But we’re under no illusions – it will be a tough test.”

Blue Toon dug deep to take all three points at weekend against Stranraer

The Blue Toon go into tonight’s game having edged Stranraer 3-2 in a thriller at Balmoor on Saturday, with Joe McKee’s 89th-minute free kick securing victory for the home side.

The win was achieved despite the loss of both goals due to uncharacteristic defensive errors.

Brown believes the resolve not to let the setbacks affect the outcome speaks volumes of the character at the club.

He said: “It was a tough game which we knew we would face – but we found a way to win.

“That has been what we’ve had to do in the last couple of weeks.

“But it was a real confidence boost to grind out the win and we are delighted.

“We weren’t overly happy with how we performed in the match itself and we conceded a couple of goals which are really unlike us.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but the biggest positive for me is that if someone makes a mistake they’ve got a mate alongside them to help pull them out.

“We’ve got a group who will try to help pull each other out and it was hugely pleasing to see us do that.”

