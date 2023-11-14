Peterhead’s winning run in League Two ends with defeat by Stenhousemuir

Peterhead’s six-game winning run in League Two came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

The result moves the Warriors level on points with leaders Peterhead at the top of the table.

Blue Toon co-manager Ryan Strachan admitted his side were second best on the night.

He said: “I didn’t think we deserved anything out of the game.

“We had a good game-plan and stuck to it but losing two goals in quick succession effectively finished the game.

“We were only able to create half-chances as Stenhousemuir defended as if their lives depended on it.

“But hopefully it’s just a blip and we’ll back and ready to face Spartans on Saturday.”

The home side kept the same starting line-up from Saturday when they had inflicted Spartans’ second defeat of the season while Peterhead made one change to the team that beat Stranraer 3-2 with player co-manager Jordon Brown replacing Robert Ward.

The Blue Toon kicked off with the wind and rain at their backs which was making conditions miserable for both teams.

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie was called into action in the 11th minute to save a Matty Yates free kick and shortly afterwards Michael Anderson dragged a shot wide.

The Warriors took the lead in the 23rd minute when Michael Anderson tapped home a Kinlay Bilham cross home after the referee made good use of the advantage rule.

In the 28th minute Adam Brown made it 2-0 when he fired home from distance.

Stenhousemuir keeper Darren Jamieson was forced into his first real save in the 43rd minute to keep out a Joe McKee effort.

Peterhead upped their game in the early stages of the second half but found it difficult to break down the home rearguard.

It was the Warriors who went closest to the game’s third goal when Yates hit the crossbar.

McKenzie also made another save to thwart Matt Aitken as Warriors saw out a 2-0 win.

Peterhead are back on their travels this weekend when they head to fourth-placed Spartans.