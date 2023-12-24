Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they can hold on to in-form striker Rumarn Burrell – after another two goals and three assists

Paul Hartley knows potential suitors will be watching Cove Rangers’ star-man Rumarn Burrell after he bagged another two goals and three assists in their 7-2 rout of Edinburgh City.

But the Cove boss says they are determined to hold on the striker, who they signed from Falkirk in the summer.

Burrell took his personal tally for the campaign to 18 goals as crisis-hit Edinburgh were thrashed at Balmoral Stadium, despite the League One fixture being delayed by 30 minutes to allow the playing surface to be cleared of snow.

Hartley is aware other clubs will be taking notice of Cove’s in-form marksman, and said: “Rightly so, because he’s playing well and he’s had a good first half to the season and there’s still a lot to come from him.

“We want to keep him obviously – but when you have a striker in the form he’s in, you’re going to attract interest.”

Nine goals, a tight offside, saved penalty and red card after fans help Cove get game on

Hosts Cove – looking to return to winning ways – took only five minutes to go in front, when Mark Gallagher played in top-scorer Burrell and he rounded City keeper Andy McNeil before slipping the ball into the empty net.

Just a minute later, though, Gallagher gave away a free-kick just inside the Cove half. Edinburgh’s Robbie Mahon fired the ball into the area, it was missed by everyone and was misjudged completely by goalie Nick Suman as it bounced beyond him and into the net.

In the 28th minute, an excellent one-two between Gallagher and Michael Doyle ended with Burrell blasting the latter’s cross into the net – only for the goal to be chalked off for a very tight offside.

Then, eight minutes later, City were awarded a penalty after Will Gillingham brought down Ouzy See, but Kieran Offord’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Suman.

In first-half stoppage time, Burrell scored his 18th of the campaign, after great work from Doyle and Blair Yule, to restore Cove’s advantage.

And, three minutes after the restart, Burrell dispossessed Kelsey Ewen and played the ball to Yule, whose effort squirmed under McNeil and into the net.

After 66 minutes, City reduced the deficit to 3-2 when Scott Mercer’s powerful shot was diverted home by See.

But, four minutes later, Burrell’s cutback was slotted home by Yule for his second.

Visiting defender Brodie Devine, who was on a yellow, then pulled back Burrell after he’d been nutmegged and was sent off.

Cove took full advantage and, with five minutes of normal time remaining, Burrell – imperious throughout – unselfishly squared to Kyle Connell to knock the ball home, before Yule’s perfect cross was met by the head of Connor Scully for 6-2.

Scully then turned provider to set up Connell for his second and Cove’s seventh of the afternoon.

Cove manager Hartley had called for other players to help Burrell in the goals department after the previous weekend’s home defeat at the hands of Alloa, and said: “I thought we were really good.

“Some of our play, especially first half… We scored two goals, but we could have been down at half-time. Nick pulls off a great penalty save and a good one before that. But some of our play was different class.

“We knew it would be an open game because that’s the style they play. They’ve a lot of young players, they’re enthusiastic with a lot of energy and we had to cope with that. We scored some really good goals, unselfish goals, too, especially Burrell, who I thought was outstanding.”

Hartley thanked those who helped Cove’s staff get the pitch cleared, adding: “Everybody, the fans, staff and those from Edinburgh who helped get the pitch ready, it’s absolutely perfect now, but you couldn’t say that a few hours ago.

“We wanted the game on, Edinburgh wanted the game on. We were happy to wait the extra half-hour and everybody contributed and they saw a good game of football, and that was the important thing.”

Yule happy to log a couple of goals in pre-Christmas cracker

Two-goal Yule was pleased with his contribution to the victory, which left Cove third in League One, seven points behind second-place Hamilton Accies.

He said: “Rumarn’s obviously been doing great for us and scoring lots of goals, and the manager is right to say that we need more goalscorers and we got a good mix this time, so (we’re) happy with that.

“I really enjoyed the game – I think all the guys did. Once we got going it was a good game to play in, we had a bit of freedom, which was nice, and we played some good stuff and got a comfortable win in the end.

“The week before was a sore one to take as we’d been on a good run after starting the season not so well, and the win was exactly what we needed.”