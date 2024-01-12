Aberdeen Women may look to add more new recruits, says manager Clint Lancaster

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster says he may look to make more signings in the January transfer window.

The Dons boss added three new recruits last week with goalkeeper Jeni Currie, defender Lois Edwards and midfielder Keeley Banfield agreeing deals until the end of the season.

The trio made their debuts in the third-round Scottish Cup win over Boroughmuir Thistle at the weekend, and could make their SWPL bows when Aberdeen play Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

Lancaster is not ruling out more additions to his squad before the window closes on January 31, as he said: “We’re still open to see who else is available.

“The three we have brought in have been brilliant. They are new signings, but haven’t played in a little while.

“Lois has come back from an ACL injury, Keeley left her club a little while ago and Jen was in Northern Ireland and their season finished a while ago, too.

“Last weekend was really important for them to get back into the swing of things and they have been brilliant since they have been here.

“If the window shut tomorrow I would be happy with what I have got, but, of course, we are still looking at players and seeing who might be available.

“I’m in contact with people, but there is a budget. We have to be careful with what we spend and what we do. We’re trying to be as busy as we can because we recognise we’ve been light in areas, so hopefully, we can see if we can get anyone else in.”

Aberdeen Women aiming to consolidate place in the SWPL

The Dons, who sit seventh in the league table, return to SWPL action against the sixth-placed Jags at Petershill Park this weekend.

Lancaster is looking forward to the league getting back under way, having not played in the SWPL since December 16, and the Dons boss says the aims for the second half of the season is rooted in staying in the division.

He said: “We need to make sure we accumulate enough points to keep us in the division. That has been the aim since I came here in the summer.

“We got off to a good start this season and we were looking up – we always want to be looking up – but we do have to make sure that we do what we can to stay in the league.

“Nothing is ruled out because we can mathematically still make the top six, but it is a big ask.

“Every game that goes by is another one gone and you’re running out of time to try do that, but, at the same time, we have to remember where the group was last season and that our aim was always to keep the team in the league.

“If we finished top six, that would be brilliant, but if we do finish seventh or eighth that would be a fantastic achievement given our aim was to stay in the league.”

Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 when they hosted Brian Graham’s side at Cormack Park earlier this season.

Dons boss Lancaster added: “They are different team to the rest of the teams in the top six in that they are a bit more direct, but they’re well organised and hard to break down.

“Defensively they are strong. They don’t win games by massive margins, but they don’t concede many goals either.

“They have a bit of a no nonsense approach to their play and that works for them, so we are expecting a tough game down there.”