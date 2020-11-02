Analysis: Spirited comeback attempt can give County hope

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A spirited fightback at Tannadice will give Ross County hope they can avert their recent slump.

The defeat against Dundee United leaves the Staggies without a victory in their last five league matches, which has somewhat taken the shine off their strong start to the campaign.

Oli Shaw’s late strike provided the Staggies with a first league goal since September 19, but it was not enough to overturn a Nicky Clark goal either side of half time.

Stuart Kettlewell had spoken of a softness after County fell behind in the previous weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Motherwell, however their strong reaction against United will only make him more aggrieved his side could not muster a point.

The response to going two goals behind was strong on this occasion, with the second half introduction of Shaw, Harry Paton and Michael Gardyne breathing new life into the Staggies.

All three will feel they have given Kettlewell a dilemma for Friday’s game against Livingston, with the Staggies desperately in need of a result to kick start their campaign.

Kettlewell felt his side’s display was worthy of a point, but highlighted slackness for both of Clark’s goals which cost the Staggies dearly.

© SNS Group

The County boss said: “I felt we started well and were the dominant team for the first 20 minutes until the penalty.

“I’m not one for statistics but if you look at them I’m sure it would show we had a real level of control pretty much throughout the game.

“There was a spell in the first half where there were a couple of opportunities from avoidable situations for us. Pawlett had one and Shankland got through, but it was another game where our goalkeeper hasn’t made a save and we have conceded two goals.”

Kettlewell made three changes from the side which fell to a 4-0 loss at Motherwell the previous weekend, with Gardyne, Paton and Grivosti and Harry Paton making way.

Stephen Kelly was handed his first start, while Billy Mckay was restored and Connor Randall returned from suspension.

Randall’s comeback proved a short-lived one, with the right back going off injured after just 11 minutes to result in a restoration for Grivosti.

County had shown early threat, with Ross Stewart heading wide and Charlie Lakin nodding into the arms of Benjamin Siegrist, while at the other end Peter Pawlett flicked an effort into the side-netting after being picked out by Luke Bolton from the right.

The penalty which handed United the lead arrived in comical fashion. After Bolton had knocked the ball down following a set-piece from the left flank, Vigurs and Charlie Lakin miscommunicated in their attempted clearance, leading to the Staggies skipper finding the nasty surprise of the ball being lodged under his back by his left arm.

© Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

It left referee Steven Kirkland with no choice but to point to the spot, with Clark clinically finding Ross Doohan’s bottom left corner despite the goalkeeper diving the correct way.

United spurned a glorious opportunity to double their advantage just six minutes later, with a delightful passing move seeing Ian Harkes tee up Lawrence Shankland to in-turn thread through Pawlett, however the former Aberdeen midfielder screwed his effort wide of target.

County finished the first half strongly, with Billy Mckay seeing a low effort comfortably held by Siegrist in their search for a quick leveller.

They came undone seven minutes into the second half however, with Pawlett’s deep free-kick breaking the way of Mark Reynolds, whose shot took the merest of touches off the midriff of Clark to beat Doohan.

County protested for an offside, but Kettlewell’s only complaints were with the defending.

He added: “Coll Donaldson plays him onside, Nicky Clark gets quite a fortuitous touch off his chest but we know he’s a player that’s good in and around that six-yard box. It was an avoidable situation from us.

“We had an opportunity to clear the ball, and deal with the first ball.”

The introduction of Paton and Gardyne in place of Vigurs and Regan Charles-Cook appeared to give the Staggies fresh impetus, with Paton going through on goal but losing his footing as he went to pull the trigger.

Shaw did eventually pull one back when he latched on to a sublime through ball by the lively Lakin before showing composure to slot past Siegrist. The late push for a leveller fizzled out however, leaving County with a huge game against Livi on Friday.