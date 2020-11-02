Fan View: Staggies paying the penalty for soft goals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County started on the front foot, pinned Dundee United back in their own half for large spells and for most of the first half I thought they looked the better team.

United looked like a side low on form and confidence amid a bad run of results and publicised financial issues.

Stuart Kettlewell’s three changes to his team from the previous week allowed the side to line up in a lop-sided 4-4-2 formation, with Charlie Lakin tucking inside from the left of midfield to allow young Josh Reid to overlap. United didn’t look comfortable with the crosses that were delivered into their box under a swirling wind.

However, a mindless lapse in concentration gifted Micky Mellon’s team a goal from a penalty before a quarter of the match had gone.

Only Iain Vigurs could explain how a mistimed clearance ended up lodged between his arm and back, but it was the sixth penalty County have conceded in the league so far in just 13 matches – a stat that is simply unsustainable if the team wants to preserve its league position.

Lakin looked like County’s best player as they probed for a goal, but the second half was barely underway when the Staggies suffered another soft goal, with United capitalising on County failing to clear their lines at a set piece.

The hosts then were content to sit off and protect their two-goal advantage and County struggled to create clear cut chances to get back into the match.

A double-substitution gave County some impetus to play with a greater tempo and sense of urgency than before, then Oli Shaw’s introduction gave Lakin someone to find behind the opposition defence.

Shaw’s finish was exquisite but the daft goals conceded once again left the team with to much to do.