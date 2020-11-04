County given green light to host 300 fans for Livi encounter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County will host a crowd of 300 fans at Friday’s Premiership game against Livingston after being given the green light from the Scottish government.

County had applied to host a crowd of up to 750 after the Highland region was placed under tier one restrictions by the Scottish government earlier this week.

Following talks between Scottish football’s joint response group and the government, the Staggies had feared time was running out in their hopes of staging a crowd as they awaited an update.

They have now been granted permission to host a crowd of 300, which is the same figure as their previous test event for a home match against Celtic in September.

County will now face a late push to co-ordinate arrangements for supporters to attend Friday night’s match, while the JRG has also confirmed talks will continue with Championship side Caley Thistle, League Two outfit Elgin City and Highland League clubs who are also in areas covered by tier one restrictions.