Ross County go down 4-0 to Rangers in Dingwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County were unable to secure an Old Firm double as they went down 4-0 to Rangers at Victoria Park.

Goals from Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier, a Callum Morris own goal and a late Jermain Defoe strike secured the victory for Steven Gerrard’s side, who stretch their lead at the top of the Premiership to 14 points ahead of Celtic’s game against St Johnstone later today.

County are now without a win from their last eight league games, leaving them second bottom in the table.

County made two enforced changes from the side which triumphed against Celtic in the Betfred Cup the previous weekend, with on-loan Gers midfielder Stephen Kelly ineligible and Charlie Lakin sidelined with a thigh injury. Michael Gardyne and Jordan Tillson were drafted in, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw also keeping his place following the return of Ross Doohan.

There were precious few chances in a cagey opening spell to the game, with Harry Paton first to threaten for the Staggies after carving out a shooting chance from Iain Vigurs’ pass, but seeing his powerful effort well saved by Allan McGregor.

Rangers took the lead with their first chance of the game on 27 minutes. Steven Davis’ fine pass released James Tavernier down the inside right channel, with his low delivery knocked home at the near post by Roofe.

Englishman Roofe could have doubled his tally moments later when the ball broke to him on the edge of the box, however his effort flashed narrowly over Laidlaw’s goal.

Tempers flared on the stroke of half-time following an Iain Vigurs challenge on Alfredo Morelos, with the Staggies skipper booked along with Gardyne for making a follow up remark.

Rangers emerged strongly at the start of the second half, with Roofe seeing a header well blocked by Laidlaw before Callum Morris made an excellent block to thwart Morelos.

The Gers doubled their advantage in scrappy fashion on 56 minutes however, with Kent’s ball from the left met by Roofe whose initial effort was blocked by Reid, however Tavernier was well placed to bundle home.

County spurned a fine chance to pull one back on 67 minutes, with Reid’s delivery flicked on by Stewart to find substitute Connor Randall at the far post, but he blazed over from close range.

Rangers added a third goal on 72 minutes, with Tavernier once again involved when he sent a low drive into the danger area, with Morris turning the ball into his own net.

Defoe added a late fourth when he tucked the ball home following Cedric Itten’s cross, to cap an ultimately comfortable triumph for the visitors.