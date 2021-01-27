John Hughes says Ross County must embrace the pressure in Premiership survival battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says his players must thrive on the pressure that comes with trying to remain in the Premiership.

The Staggies face a crucial double header in the next seven days, with tonight’s home game against Motherwell followed by a trip to Hamilton Accies next Wednesday.

Both Lanarkshire sides are a point behind the 10th placed Staggies, each with two games in hand.

Hughes knows it has the potential to be a massive week in the Staggies’ bid for survival, and Hughes insists the players cannot afford to shirk the challenge that lies ahead.

Hughes said: “It’s a six-pointer – there is no point in getting away from it.

“We know what’s at stake and we have to embrace that and want to be playing in these kind of games.

“If you want to come to play football without any pressure then you are better not coming into it.

“It is all part of it. You have to thrive on that and turn that and the disappointments into your fuel.

“There is no point letting it affect you, they need to embrace the pressure and use it as their energy source to prove people wrong or to go and win games.

“The boys are taking it on because they are a good honest bunch of boys. I am confident that if these boys keep doing what they are doing on the training pitch then they will have enough to stay in the league.”

Motherwell go into the game on a dire run of results, having failed to win any of their last 13 matches in all competitions stretching back to a 2-0 win over Livingston on October 31.

The poor form led to the resignation of Stephen Robinson as manager, with Graham Alexander taking over earlier this month.

Hughes is refusing to underestimate the Steelmen, who finished third in the Premiership last season.

He added: “They are round about us and we want to extend that lead, hopefully, to four points.

“We are under no illusions how difficult it will be because Motherwell are in a false position, that’s for sure. They have internationals in their team, they are a good side and in Graham Alexander they have a good manager.

“It will be very difficult but if we have aspirations to remain in this league then we have to make sure we are picking up the three points.”

Hughes is hopeful of completing deals for Well striker Jordan White and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton, however neither move is likely to go through in time for tonight’s match.

The Staggies could have forward Ross Stewart back in contention following a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined for over a month.

Defender Connor Randall will miss out however, after suffering a recurrence of a back injury in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to Rangers which was just the Englishman’s second game back in the side.

Hughes added: “We had to take Connor off. His back seized up on him again which is a little bit unfortunate for him, as it’s the same injury as he had before.

“We will have to get that scanned – so we wish him a speedy recovery.”