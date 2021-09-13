Ross County fan view: Parkhead defeat all the more frustrating for housebound Staggies supporters

In a frustrating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, it was made convincingly more infuriating for the County support as they had no legal way to view the game which was taking place at Parkhead.

The 60,411 capacity Stadium has understandably been forced into reducing the available capacity due to Covid restrictions, meaning that a red zone must be in place to protect players and staff.

However, when seeing pictures of the stands during the game it seems like there could have easily been a section created for a few hundred Ross County fans.

Of course, there may be unknown reasons as to why Celtic haven’t allowed away fans over the course of the season so far, but it genuinely seems like more could have been offered by Celtic in conjunction with the SPFL who state that space for away fans must be made.

County fans have missed out on seeing their team for the past two matches now, with both Aberdeen and Celtic not permitting away supporters.

Pay per view wasn’t made available by Celtic to people within the United Kingdom. This does seem a strange decision, however it would be unfair on Celtic season ticket holders to charge less than the price per game season ticket rate of £30, just for PPV.

Despite a 3-0 scoreline in Celtic’s favour, the Staggies showed some very positive glimpses over the course of the game. Similarly to when County faced Aberdeen before the international break, Regan Charles-Cook was a constant threat to Celtic’s full backs with his raw pace and trickery causing real issues. Dominic Samuel undoubtedly should have had his first league goal when he put a diving right at the hands of Joe Hart.

In the first five matches Ross County have faced five of last season’s top six, and the incredibly tough run won’t get any easier next week when unbeaten Hearts make a trip to Dingwall. It’s going to take a big performance for County to pick up a desperately needed first win of the season.