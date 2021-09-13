Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County fan view: Parkhead defeat all the more frustrating for housebound Staggies supporters

By Peter Mackay
September 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers scores the Hoops' first goal against Ross County
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers scores the Hoops' first goal against Ross County

In a frustrating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic, it was made convincingly more infuriating for the County support as they had no legal way to view the game which was taking place at Parkhead.

The 60,411 capacity Stadium has understandably been forced into reducing the available capacity due to Covid restrictions, meaning that a red zone must be in place to protect players and staff.

However, when seeing pictures of the stands during the game it seems like there could have easily been a section created for a few hundred Ross County fans.

Of course, there may be unknown reasons as to why Celtic haven’t allowed away fans over the course of the season so far, but it genuinely seems like more could have been offered by Celtic in conjunction with the SPFL who state that space for away fans must be made.

County fans have missed out on seeing their team for the past two matches now, with both Aberdeen and Celtic not permitting away supporters.

Pay per view wasn’t made available by Celtic to people within the United Kingdom. This does seem a strange decision, however it would be unfair on Celtic season ticket holders to charge less than the price per game season ticket rate of £30, just for PPV.

Despite a 3-0 scoreline in Celtic’s favour, the Staggies showed some very positive glimpses over the course of the game. Similarly to when County faced Aberdeen before the international break, Regan Charles-Cook was a constant threat to Celtic’s full backs with his raw pace and trickery causing real issues. Dominic Samuel undoubtedly should have had his first league goal when he put a diving right at the hands of Joe Hart.

Regan Charles-Cook in action against Celtic.

In the first five matches Ross County have faced five of last season’s top six, and the incredibly tough run won’t get any easier next week when unbeaten Hearts make a trip to Dingwall. It’s going to take a big performance for County to pick up a desperately needed first win of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]