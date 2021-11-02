Ross County plan for Rangers after Hibs are unable to fulfil fixture for second time

Ross County are gearing up to face Rangers after their midweek Scottish Premiership fixture at home to Hibernian was postponed for a second time within five days.

The Dingwall side, who are four points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table, were desperate to lock horns with Hibs to build upon their 5-0 rout of Dundee last Wednesday.

However, Saturday’s fixture at Victoria Park was postponed due to two positive Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.

The SPFL announced on Monday the game would be played on Wednesday, with a 7.45pm start.

However, with five senior players also injured, the fifth-placed Hibees, who are on a four-match losing run, appealed one final time for the midweek trip north to be shelved.

After hours of talks and many meetings, the SPFL confirmed the match was off along with Hibs’ league encounter this Saturday against Livingston.

Ross County will fully turn their attention to Sunday’s game away to Steven Gerrard’s champions Rangers.

‘Significant number’ affected by virus

Hibs explained their worsening Covid situation was put before league officials, who agreed they had too few players available to contest the match against County.

The Edinburgh side’s statement said: “Our Premiership games against Ross County and Livingston have been postponed following further positive Covid tests.

“The games have now been postponed following discussions with the SPFL, NHS Lothian, and the clubs.

“This decision was made after a significant number of first-team players, staff, and development squad players tested positive over the last few days.

“By following all the guidelines, we wouldn’t be able to field a team for either game, which has led us to no other alternative than to postpone the fixtures.

“The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in-line with the protocol.

“We are in constant discussions with NHS Lothian to reduce the spread of Covid and HTC has subsequently been closed for a deep clean.

“We have also undergone an internal investigation regarding the outbreak and are confident in our processes.”

Several meetings before final call

The Easter Road club seemed to also take a swipe at league bosses for rearranging the game for midweek.

It added: “We will continue to take every precaution necessary as the safety of our players and staff is of absolute importance.

“We would also like to apologise to our supporters who have made plans to attend the re-arranged fixture at Ross County.

“We made our thoughts incredibly clear to the SPFL before the fixture was re-arranged, and it took them until today, after more positive tests were recorded and several meetings, to make the right decision, which we thank them for.”

An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Hibernian, their cinch Premiership matches against Ross County and Livingston this week have been postponed. New dates for both games will be announced as soon as possible.”

Ross County released a brief comment on social media just after 7pm on Tuesday.

It said: “A few moments ago, we were informed by the SPFL that tomorrow night’s match against Hibernian has been postponed. This is due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Hibernian FC. We will provide an update in regards to ticketing, etc within the next 24 hours.”

Mackay knew signs were not good

Speaking ahead of the announcement, County manager Malky Mackay confirmed the rescheduled fixture was likely to be put off again in light of the weekend’s postponement.

He said: “We have been in touch with Calum Beattie (SPFL secretary and operations director). There is still a possibility the game may not go ahead.

“When the game didn’t go ahead on Saturday, we knew there was an ongoing situation at the football club (Hibs), especially in the current climate and with the way the disease is. We knew there would be a distinct possibility the game on Wednesday might not go ahead.

“We had to be realistic. We’ve planned for the midweek game going ahead, but also for it not then we would turn our attention to Sunday.”