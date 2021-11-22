Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Hibernian’s cup heroics come as no surprise to Ross County boss Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
November 22, 2021, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists Hibernian’s Hampden Park heroics have taught him nothing new ahead of Wednesday’s Dingwall encounter.

Hibs ran out 3-1 winners in their Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday, with Martin Boyle’s first-half hat-trick setting up a showdown with Celtic next month.

The impressive result followed a run of four straight defeats for Jack Ross’ men, who will now make the quick turnaround for their trip to Victoria Park.

Mackay says the Edinburgh side’s display came as no surprise to him.

Jack Ross.

He said: “It was interesting – people were hyping up four defeats in a row for Hibs when they were supposed to come up here before.

“But I know the manager and I know the quality of player they have. I know the challenge we have to achieve to make sure we match that.

“They are a formidable opposition coming up here to play us and I wasn’t buying into four defeats in a row coming up to play us as holding any kind of significance.

“I’m certainly not buying into anything that comes up off the back of Sunday’s semi-final, either.”

Staggies have come far since early weeks of campaign

County fell to a 3-0 defeat to Hibs when the sides last met at Easter Road in the second fixture of the season.

Mackay, who drafted in 12 players during the summer, feels his side have come a long way since then despite the fact they sit four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

He added: “I’d say we are in a different place than we were at Easter Road when we played them the first time around – we have a slightly different team.

“We’ve got a group of people who know each other a lot better.

“It was the one half of football where I didn’t feel we did ourselves justice.

“Most of the time since, we’ve been excellent.

“We’re a different team now than we were then, and that’s nothing against how Hibs played against us.”

Attacker Boyle has been a standout performer for Hibs, with Sunday’s treble taking him on to 14 goals for the campaign.

Despite hailing from Aberdeen Boyle opted to play for Australia, where his father was born, in 2018.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle.

Mackay, who previously worked as performance director at the Scottish FA, says Boyle was under consideration to play for the Scots.

He added: “It was just one of those where he was too far down the line with someone else.

“He was certainly one of the ones on our radar, along with a little group at the time.

“Mostly they were under 21 and Martin wasn’t, so it sat slightly outside my remit.

“There were three or four we were trying to target to be involved with Scotland and Martin was flagged up, but that then steps across to the manager. Che Adams was one of them.

“You look now at Martin and he was terrific again in the semi-final against Rangers. He is a quality player.

“I know his wife Rachael who plays for the Scottish women’s international team – so we did get one of the Boyles.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]