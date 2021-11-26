Ross County manager Malky Mackay says Tannadice events will be no sideshow to Dundee United match

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident no ill feeling will transmit to the pitch when the Staggies host Dundee United on Saturday.

The sides’ last meeting at Tannadice in October was shrouded in controversy, following an allegation that a County supporter made a racial comment to United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Following his side’s 1-0 win, United boss Tam Courts brandished a “show racism the red card” T-shirt in front of the visiting support, an action which Mackay questioned in his post-match interview.

County subsequently claimed they had been fully exonerated, after an investigation which took in evidence from nearby stewards concluded a swear word, rather than racist language, had been used.

Despite his criticism of Courts at the time, Mackay says the events will not come as any sideshow to this weekend’s Dingwall encounter.

Mackay said: “There were events that I don’t think at times put certain people in a good light.

“At the end of the day I was very impressed with Steven Ferguson, our chief executive, in the way he and the club handled it.

“They were proven to be correct in terms of the process they had with the league, the Scottish FA and the police.

“More so for our supporters, because they are a fantastic group of people.

“You would hope lessons would be learned in certain quarters about how to handle things.

“As far as the football side of it is concerned, the pitch is the pitch. We will be concentrating on football and I’m absolutely sure Dundee United will as well.”

Mackay has been impressed by the job done by Courts on the park, with United sitting fourth in the Premiership and just two points behind second-placed Celtic.

He added: “They have been excellent this year. Coming off the back of where they were last year, and managerial change, I’m sure they will be delighted with where they are in the league at the moment.

“It’s a tough game against a team that are doing well. We have to make sure we are as committed to this game as we were in the Hibs game, which we will be.”

Selection dilemma on Mackay’s hands

Mackay has tough selection decisions to make given the fully fit squad at his disposal.

Jack Burroughs, Coll Donaldson, Ben Paton and Alex Samuel were among those who failed to make the bench for Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph over Hibernian.

Mackay says every player must be ready to make an impact.

He added: “We have this amount of games in a short period of time. At the moment there’s a fully fit squad, but at any point we know that can change.

“I’m talking to players that are disappointed they aren’t making the bench. That has not come along often in my time here.

“It’s just as difficult, because there is a difference between sitting on the bench with the strip and studs on, and sitting in the stand.

“It’s fine margins, it’s just on the blend and the mix. If I could have 12 on the bench I would, but they are all going to have to be involved in this.”