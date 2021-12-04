Jake Vokins hungry for more action following Ross County league debut

Ross County defender Jake Vokins intends to kick on from his first taste of Scottish Premiership football.

Vokins was handed his league debut for the Staggies on Wednesday, playing all 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw with St Mirren in Paisley.

The on-loan Southampton left back suffered a metatarsal fracture shortly after making the temporary switch to Dingwall in the summer.

Having been introduced to Malky Mackay’s side, Vokins is eager to enjoy a sustained run as he seeks to make the most of his spell in Dingwall.

Vokins said: “It is going to be tough to pin down that place and I think that’s healthy. It lifts the standard in how we train.

“We all want to prove to the manager that we can do that job the best we can.

“Playing week-in, week-out in the Scottish Premiership is a very good standard and it will definitely stand me in good stead for the future.

“For now though, I’m just concentrating on playing for Ross County and playing the best I can. We want to climb up the table.

“It is really important me and the other loan players embrace it fully here, getting out of the bubble of the academy, coming into the men’s football world.”

Full 90 minutes a psychological boost for Vokins

Mackay revealed after the game he had not expected Vokins to play the full match against the Buddies, but was delighted with the way his summer recruit slotted into the side.

On top of his defensive duties, Vokins is eager to contribute to the Staggies’ attacking threat.

The 21-year-old added: “For me, it was good confidence-wise and fitness-wise. I’ve been working really hard on the training ground.

“I knew I had 90 minutes in me. To help keep a clean sheet, as a defender first and foremost, was important to me.

“One of my main attributes is contributing going forward, putting balls in the box and my link-up play.

“I want to be able to show the fans and club that I can keep doing that.”

Former England under-19 international Vokins comes into the Staggies side during a decent spell of form.

The Dingwall outfit have lost only one of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets during that period.

With County away to St Johnstone today, Vokins aims to maintain the momentum in a bid to help his side off the foot of the Premiership.

He added: “The team’s confidence in how we’re training and building up to games is important.

“We’re looking to win more points and climb the table. We take each game as it comes, we don’t want to concentrate on other results.

“It is important we focus on our game plan and how we set about getting the three points.

“We want to keep building.

“December is always busy with festive games. We have a big squad here and everyone will be needed.

“The manager trusts all of us that, when picked to play, we take the opportunity and produce our best for the team.”