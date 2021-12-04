Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jake Vokins hungry for more action following Ross County league debut

By Andy Skinner
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Jake Vokins in action for Ross County.
Jake Vokins in action for Ross County.

Ross County defender Jake Vokins intends to kick on from his first taste of Scottish Premiership football.

Vokins was handed his league debut for the Staggies on Wednesday, playing all 90 minutes of their 0-0 draw with St Mirren in Paisley.

The on-loan Southampton left back suffered a metatarsal fracture shortly after making the temporary switch to Dingwall in the summer.

Having been introduced to Malky Mackay’s side, Vokins is eager to enjoy a sustained run as he seeks to make the most of his spell in Dingwall.

Jake Vokins in action for Ross County against Montrose.

Vokins said: “It is going to be tough to pin down that place and I think that’s healthy. It lifts the standard in how we train.

“We all want to prove to the manager that we can do that job the best we can.

“Playing week-in, week-out in the Scottish Premiership is a very good standard and it will definitely stand me in good stead for the future.

“For now though, I’m just concentrating on playing for Ross County and playing the best I can. We want to climb up the table.

“It is really important me and the other loan players embrace it fully here, getting out of the bubble of the academy, coming into the men’s football world.”

Full 90 minutes a psychological boost for Vokins

Mackay revealed after the game he had not expected Vokins to play the full match against the Buddies, but was delighted with the way his summer recruit slotted into the side.

On top of his defensive duties, Vokins is eager to contribute to the Staggies’ attacking threat.

The 21-year-old added: “For me, it was good confidence-wise and fitness-wise. I’ve been working really hard on the training ground.

Jake Vokins well drilled on Ross County style ahead of return to fold

“I knew I had 90 minutes in me. To help keep a clean sheet, as a defender first and foremost, was important to me.

“One of my main attributes is contributing going forward, putting balls in the box and my link-up play.

“I want to be able to show the fans and club that I can keep doing that.”

Former England under-19 international Vokins comes into the Staggies side during a decent spell of form.

The Dingwall outfit have lost only one of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets during that period.

With County away to St Johnstone today, Vokins aims to maintain the momentum in a bid to help his side off the foot of the Premiership.

He added: “The team’s confidence in how we’re training and building up to games is important.

“We’re looking to win more points and climb the table. We take each game as it comes, we don’t want to concentrate on other results.

“It is important we focus on our game plan and how we set about getting the three points.

“We want to keep building.

“December is always busy with festive games. We have a big squad here and everyone will be needed.

“The manager trusts all of us that, when picked to play, we take the opportunity and produce our best for the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]