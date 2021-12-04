Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay feels for Ross County supporters following postponement of St Johnstone match

By Andy Skinner
December 4, 2021, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay in conversation with Steven McLean.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt for the Staggies supporters who travelled to their postponed fixture against St Johnstone in Perth.

The match was called off at 2pm on Saturday, after the McDiarmid Park surface was deemed waterlogged by referee Steven McLean.

After the surface initially failed a 1.30pm inspection, McLean reassessed the situation after another 30 minutes but to no avail.

Mackay had no issues with McLean’s handling of the situation, with a small area near one of the goalmouths having caused him particular concern.

The Staggies boss had sympathy for County’s supporters, who encountered wintry weather conditions on the A9 only to be left disappointed.

Mackay said: “We got the shout at 1.15pm telling us about the pitch and it was in danger, which is reasonably late.

“We are disappointed to not play the game because it was actually good conditions to play a game in.

“We discussed what the options were with the referee, he did his job properly and he did what he had to do.

McDiarmid Park.

“We had a conversation and he gave it an extra half hour.

“There was a point on the far side, maybe five or 10 percent of the pitch, that wasn’t playable at the moment.

“We are disappointed for our fans who had travelled here considering they had to battle snow on the A9.”

No rescheduled date has been set for the fixture, however it will not be rearranged for the coming midweek meaning County are next in action at home to Dundee next Saturday.

Mackay added: “We have not been told when it’s rescheduled for, but it won’t be Wednesday.

“I get the logistical challenges of clubs to get games on a three days’ notice, so I am not forcing that at all.”

McLean insists he gave the match every chance of going ahead, but ultimately had to make the call for the sake of players’ safety.

He said: “In these situations there is a process to go through for calling a game off.

“When we arrived there was an area of the pitch saturated in the penalty area on the far side.

“It was unplayable, there was a lot of sitting water and the ball wasn’t bouncing.

“At 1.30pm the game was off but we delayed the decision to let them do work on it, see if they could get it better.

Referee Steven McLean calls off the match between St Johnstone and Ross County.

“But when we looked at it again, the ball still wasn’t bouncing.

“It’s an important game for both teams, player safety is a major factor and that leads us to a very difficult decision.

“The pitch wasn’t suitable for a match at this level so unfortunately we had to postpone it.

“It’s very difficult for the supporters but we have to make the decision on the pitch and with player safety in mind.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson was also supportive of the call.

He added: “We have no complaints about it at all, the pitch is waterlogged in places so it’s one of them.

“They tried to give it as much time as possible because both teams wanted to get it played.

“But when you look at the conditions and think about the safety of players, it was the right decision.

“It was very heavy rain when I was driving up to the stadium, it was very difficult to see.

“The training pitches here have been very heavy all week so the water levels must be quite high.

“There has been a lot of rain and it coming down on top of the pitch when it’s wet anyway has just tipped it that way.”

