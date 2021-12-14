Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay aims to create strong bond between Ross County players and fans

By Andy Skinner
December 14, 2021, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay feels his new-look Ross County side is developing a strong connection with the Staggies’ supporters.

County’s form has picked up in recent weeks, with three wins from their last six matches moving the Dingwall outfit off the foot of the Premiership.

Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Dundee sparked euphoric scenes at Victoria Park, following Regan Charles-Cook’s late winner.

Malky Mackay congratulates winning goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook.

The win sets up the Staggies for the visit of Celtic on Wednesday.

Mackay, who drafted in 12 new players during the summer, feels the bond between players and fans is becoming increasingly palpable.

He said: “It’s important for them to have those experiences in their life, and actually feel the buzz of fans.

“It’s difficult because it’s like a brand new start again.

“It was a huge change of playing squad and manager in the summer. Especially for the fans who weren’t really here last year because of the Covid situation.

“You’ve got people who don’t know each other. Old favourites are gone, and over a period of time you see fans start to judge players, see what they do, how they act and who they are.

“I would hope they see a group who are absolutely giving their sweat and blood for the Ross County jersey.

“I think fans will always take to seeing players running their hearts out for the jersey until the 95th minute.”

County’s firepower appreciated by fans

Despite occupying 11th place in the table, County’s return of 22 goals makes them the fifth highest scorers in the top flight.

Mackay feels the attacking intent of his side has rewarded the support of the Staggies faithful.

He added: “What they’ve also seen is goals. At the start of the season people were suggesting we would find it tough to score goals, and asking who was going to be our goalscorer.

“We’re fifth in the league I believe at the moment for scoring goals. We have the ability to attack teams.

“I’m delighted we’ve had a run of games at home so the fans have had a chance to see that.”

Mackay was previously in charge at Cardiff City, who he led to the League Cup final and the English Championship title in successive seasons.

The Staggies boss’ fond memories of what the success meant to the Bluebirds fans gives him motivation to thrive during his spell in the Highlands.

He added: “At certain clubs at certain times it takes something to happen to give them a memory.

Malky Mackay during his spell at Cardiff City.

“I always remember at Cardiff, for a number of years after they moved from Ninian Park into the new stadium there hadn’t been an occasion in the new stadium for the fans to get behind.

“We got to the semi-finals of the Carling Cup, and beat Crystal Palace on penalties in the second leg at home. There was 20,000 in there, and the place was bouncing.

“That was one of the first memories they had of something that meant something in that stadium.

“There are obviously lots of memories that have been made here at Ross County. But we’ve got to make sure we make our mark here with this group of players so that the fans are remembering that.”

