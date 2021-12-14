Malky Mackay aims to create strong bond between Ross County players and fans

An error occurred. Please try again.

Malky Mackay feels his new-look Ross County side is developing a strong connection with the Staggies’ supporters.

County’s form has picked up in recent weeks, with three wins from their last six matches moving the Dingwall outfit off the foot of the Premiership.

Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Dundee sparked euphoric scenes at Victoria Park, following Regan Charles-Cook’s late winner.

The win sets up the Staggies for the visit of Celtic on Wednesday.

Mackay, who drafted in 12 new players during the summer, feels the bond between players and fans is becoming increasingly palpable.

He said: “It’s important for them to have those experiences in their life, and actually feel the buzz of fans.

“It’s difficult because it’s like a brand new start again.

“It was a huge change of playing squad and manager in the summer. Especially for the fans who weren’t really here last year because of the Covid situation.

“You’ve got people who don’t know each other. Old favourites are gone, and over a period of time you see fans start to judge players, see what they do, how they act and who they are.

“I would hope they see a group who are absolutely giving their sweat and blood for the Ross County jersey.

“I think fans will always take to seeing players running their hearts out for the jersey until the 95th minute.”

County’s firepower appreciated by fans

Despite occupying 11th place in the table, County’s return of 22 goals makes them the fifth highest scorers in the top flight.

Mackay feels the attacking intent of his side has rewarded the support of the Staggies faithful.

He added: “What they’ve also seen is goals. At the start of the season people were suggesting we would find it tough to score goals, and asking who was going to be our goalscorer.

“We’re fifth in the league I believe at the moment for scoring goals. We have the ability to attack teams.

“I’m delighted we’ve had a run of games at home so the fans have had a chance to see that.”

Mackay was previously in charge at Cardiff City, who he led to the League Cup final and the English Championship title in successive seasons.

The Staggies boss’ fond memories of what the success meant to the Bluebirds fans gives him motivation to thrive during his spell in the Highlands.

He added: “At certain clubs at certain times it takes something to happen to give them a memory.

“I always remember at Cardiff, for a number of years after they moved from Ninian Park into the new stadium there hadn’t been an occasion in the new stadium for the fans to get behind.

“We got to the semi-finals of the Carling Cup, and beat Crystal Palace on penalties in the second leg at home. There was 20,000 in there, and the place was bouncing.

“That was one of the first memories they had of something that meant something in that stadium.

“There are obviously lots of memories that have been made here at Ross County. But we’ve got to make sure we make our mark here with this group of players so that the fans are remembering that.”