Storm Malik: Pictures show disruption caused by strong winds across the north-east

High winds brought by Storm Malik have been causing disruption since this morning with north-east communities bearing the brunt of the conditions.

More than 40,000 households across the Grampian region have been left without power due to the bad weather.

A number of stores and businesses have been forced to close their doors while engineers work to restore power.

Meanwhile, fallen trees and debris on the roads have caused significant disruption to motorists, while many public transport services have been cancelled.

Police and local authorities are advising people to only travel if it is essential to do so.

The Met Office put an amber weather warning in place for wind across eastern Scotland with a yellow warning covering the north.

Further disruptions are expected over the rest of the weekend due to the arrival of Storm Corrie.

Storm Malik in pictures

Here is a look at how Storm Malik has made an impact so far:

Fallen trees on the A93 just outside Milltimber caused a build-up of traffic this morning. Work was being carried out to move the trees and make the area safe.

Fallen trees blocked many roads across the north-east and caused significant damage in some areas.

People were pictured braving the storm next to the harbour in Stonehaven.

High winds caused debris and other items to fly onto roads, including a roadside control box pictured on Wellington Road near Cove.

Nearby, a trampoline was spotted on the railway tracks near Cove Bay Post Office.

A section of the A96, near the A97 junction, was closed earlier due to an unsafe building at the Gulf Garage near Huntly.

Storm Malik made the sea foam in Cullen look like a snowfall, which was admired by people walking in the area.

Pictures show damage to the roof of Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn due to Storm Malik.

During a break in the storm, a rainbow made an appearance over Aberdeen Harbour and Greyhope Bay.

Follow our live blog for all the latest Storm Malik updates.