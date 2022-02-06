Joseph Hungbo praises Malky Mackay’s influence on Ross County squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo says the Staggies players’ willingness to put their bodies on the line for Malky Mackay is showing through.

County came from behind to record a 2-1 victory at Dundee on Saturday, to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

It marks an impressive turnaround for the Staggies, who at one point found themselves four points adrift at the foot of the table in October.

On-loan Watford winger Hungbo was among 12 summer signings made by Mackay, who also added defenders Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay in January.

Hungbo says the work ethic instilled by Mackay is bearing fruit in the Dingwall side’s results.

He said: “You can see it yourself. He has come out and made everyone play freely.

“There’s a structure to how we play, but when we get it he just tells us to express ourselves. We move and pass but every time we touch that pitch we’ve got to work for him.

“You see that every time with the tackles going in. We work for him, and we will die for him out on the pitch.

“That’s what we are – we are warriors when we go out there. We’ve got to make sure we never let him down, because he has never let us down.

“He is always on our backs, and we have to be on his. Credit to him.”

Winger given attacking licence in Staggies’ side

Hungbo netted County’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time, before leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook came up with the late winner.

It was a happy return to Dens Park for Hungbo, who netted a stunning free-kick in a 5-0 rout on his last visit in October.

Hungbo, who has taken his tally to three for the campaign, feels he has the licence to thrive within Mackay’s side.

He added: “It’s definitely a team I have grown into. It wasn’t always like this, I had to work hard to get in this position.

“Malky has given me the freedom and luxury to express myself. When I do, I try to make the most of it.

“Sometimes I make mistakes but that’s life. You’ve just got to keep going.

“I’m just relishing this opportunity. As an attacking player, all you want is to be in a system where you can express yourself.

“You want to be able to do what you want on the ball, but you’ve got to make sure you are doing your defensive duties as well.

“As long as what you are doing has end product, and it’s good for the team, that’s all that matters.”

County have the opportunity to draw level with eighth-placed Livingston if they record another win against David Martindale’s side on Wednesday.

Hungbo is keeping his feet on the ground, with the 22-year-old adding: “We have Livi on Wednesday and we need to make sure we go into that game with the same mentality and drive we took into this game.

“It’s all good looking up, looking sideways and looking back. The most important thing is the next game, that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”