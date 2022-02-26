Ross County move seven points clear of relegation zone with 3-1 triumph over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County move seven points clear of relegation zone with 3-1 triumph over St Johnstone

By Andy Skinner
February 26, 2022, 4:56 pm
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with Joseph Hungbo (left) and Harry Paton.
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with Joseph Hungbo (left) and Harry Paton.

Ross County regained much-needed distance from the foot of the Premiership by coming from behind to defeat St Johnstone.

The Staggies went into the crunch Dingwall encounter against Saints knowing their opponents were hot on their trail in their efforts to haul Malky Mackay’s side into the relegation dogfight.

Callum Hendry’s opener provided the Perth side with an early platform, in their search for a victory which would have taken them to within a point of the Staggies.

After Regan Charles-Cook levelled towards the end of an even first period, County emerged thoroughly dominant after the interval.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates in front of the Jail End.

A 14th goal of the season for Charles-Cook and a Joseph Hungbo strike secured a thoroughly merited victory, which moves the Staggies seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The win allows the Dingwall men to look up the way again, having moved to within four points of the top-half.

Saints’ 2-1 victory over Hearts the previous weekend, combined with County’s 2-0 loss against Hibernian, had threatened to tighten up the standings at the bottom end of the table.

County made two changes to the side which lined up at Easter Road seven days previously. Joseph Hungbo and skipper Keith Watson were restored, with Jake Vokins and Dominic Samuel making way.

There was limited goalmouth action in the early stages, with Saints’ Tony Gallacher producing the first attempt on four minutes with a snapshot from the edge of the box which was well gathered by Ross Laidlaw.

County struggled to test Saints’ well-organised rearguard, with a Joseph Hungbo free-kick which flew harmlessly over the bar their first effort at goal.

It was the visitors who made the all-important breakthrough on 24 minutes. Thomas Sang angled a ball into the box from the right flank, with Hendry timing his jump to perfection to steer a header beyond the reach of Ross Laidlaw.

Callum Hendry scores against Ross County.

The Staggies were in need of an attacking spark before half-time, and their first meaningful attempt resulted in their leveller on 35 minutes. Harry Paton showed good strength in the tackle against Jacob Butterfield to force the ball into Charles-Cook’s path on the edge of the box, and he stepped inside before planting a low effort into Elliot Parish’s far corner.

It proved to be the final goalmouth action of the first half, with both teams having made the most of the little that had fallen their way.

The Staggies made a bright start to the second period however, with an angled Hungbo delivery to the far post carrying just too much weight for Charles-Cook.

Jordan White was close to getting on the end of a Charles-Cook cross on 52 minutes, with Jamie McCart doing well to steer the ball behind.

The Staggies turned the game on its head on 55 minutes however. Jack Baldwin’s long throw-in from the right was allowed to bounce inside the box by the Saints defence, with Charles-Cook reacting quickest to hook an effort beyond the grasp of Parish.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates netting against St Johnstone.

Saints had offered precious little in the second half, and County punished them further by establishing a two-goal cushion on 66 minutes. A long ball forward by Watson was knocked on by White, teeing up Hungbo to drill a fizzing low strike into Parish’s bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.

County continued to push for more, with the game fast running away from Callum Davidson’s side. Charles-Cook was displaying no end of confidence, with a floated ball from the left flank not far away from reaching Hungbo at the far post.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Saints offered next to no threat throughout the second half, with an acrobatic effort by Theo Bair in stoppage time comfortably gathered by Laidlaw.

It was a thoroughly satisfying afternoon for the Staggies, and a timely psychological boost when they needed it most.

 

 

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2) – Laidlaw 6; Watson 7, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 6, Randall 6; Callachan 6, Tillson 6; Hungbo 8 (Burroughs 79), H, Paton 8 (Mackinnon 90), Charles-Cook 8 (D Samuel 84); White 7. Subs not used – Munro, Vokins, Ramsay, Drysdale, B Paton, Wright, Mackinnon.

ST JOHNSTONE (3-5-2) – Parish 6; Gordon 6, Cleary 6, McCart 6 (Bair 72); Sang 5 (O’Halloran 87), Butterfield 6 (Gilmour 72), Hallberg 6, Crawford 6, Gallacher 5 (Ciftci 60); Hendry, Middleton. Subs not used – Sinclair, Mahon, Brown, Craig, May.

Referee – Nick Walsh 6

Attendance – 3,151

Man of the match: Joseph Hungbo

