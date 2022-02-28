Ross County boss Malky Mackay talks contracts as club targets long-term security – including new deal for Regan Charles-Cook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Malky Mackay insists Ross County are plotting for a long-term future in terms of their playing squad in what has been a whirlwind first season in charge.

The Dingwall club are 10th in the Scottish Premiership ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Motherwell, who are just five points ahead of them in sixth spot.

Regan Charles-Cook is the name on the lips of many after his brace in Saturday’s stirring 3-1 home win against St Johnstone took him to 13 for the season, making him the leading scorer in the division.

It has been a steady yet strong development of the team since last July, with Charles-Cook grabbing most of the attention due to his scoring exploits and tricky play.

Mackay came into the club last summer just days after a clear-out of players and he almost had to start from scratch.

As well as permanent signings, he brought in a number of players on loan, including Jake Vokins and Kayne Ramsay from Southampton and Coventry City’s Declan Drysdale and Jack Burroughs.

The last thing Mackay wants is another pre-season full of sweeping changes and he explained how he, chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson are building for the years ahead.

Well would you Adam & Eve it…🕺@JackBaldwin_6 and @R_charlescook make it in to the WhoScored Premiership Team of the Week following our 3-1 win over St Johnstone🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ynq4Bd5PuV — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 28, 2022

He said: “I always knew coming into this that some of the players were halfway through two-year contracts.

“They weren’t the first priority, because that was the guys who were out of contract altogether and getting players in.

“We’ve got to get to the point eventually where we’ve got players on longer term contracts, and the football club has assets on a general basis.

“I know that this summer again is going to be one where we’ve got a group of players out of contract, and there will be some that stay and some that leave.

“The loan players will go back and we may have to supplement that again for next season, but it’s to eventually get to a point where we have a sustainable squad.

“With Enda (Barron) in talent identification, and Steven, myself and Mr MacGregor, there are regular conversations about where we would like to go to get to the point where we are recruiting, developing, rewarding and then eventually selling.

“It’s something that we’re right at the starting point of, but there is a plan and a strategy going forward over a number of years that will protect the football club and bring money back in, as opposed to Mr MacGregor just writing cheques.”

Charles-Cook will be in County talks

Charles-Cook in particular is attracting attention from north and south of the border, but Mackay explained that the scoring wide man is also a target for County – to retain him at Dingwall.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of players out of contract in the summer, there’s another group and Steven Ferguson, myself and Mr MacGregor have been together and got a plan.

“We’ve put that to a number of players, so Regan Charles-Cook is one of a number we’ve got to deal with before the end of the season.”

Manager wary of deal distractions

Although Mackay will want answers from players about where they want to be next term, he insists it’s vital their main focus remains on the pitch.

He added: “Eventually we will set a deadline, because we’ll have to start looking at what money needs to be spent elsewhere and what positions we need to look for players in. We’re nowhere near that at the moment.

“It was July when I was signing some players last year, but we would like to make sure that we are future-proofing as much as possible.

“At the moment, the main focus for the players that are here is out on that pitch, and I don’t want anything distracting them from that.

“I don’t want myself to be distracting a player from that either, but they’re good lads and everyone that’s here at the moment knows that they are involved in my plans, whether they are going to be out of contract or not in the summer.

“I think that’s refreshing for some of them, to know that, despite how things are, they are going to be treated professionally and that they’ve got a huge part to play over the last 10 games.”

Champagne football in Dingwall

The second goal from Charles-Cook against St Johnstone on Saturday came on the back of a 20-pass move and has been setting social media alight, with fans purring across the country.

Mackay shared the delight after reflecting on his players delivering such a high-quality goal in another comeback victory.

Take the ball. Pass the ball. 🔥 Dingwall is the new home to world class team goals ✨#cinchPrem | @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/VYzqgOWfXG — SPFL (@spfl) February 28, 2022

He added: “Everyone can talk about how you play, your points, but I was just delighted on Saturday because we’ve got a team that are pretty free-flowing.

“We attack in a certain manner, and that really showed at the weekend.

“There was a passage of play just before we scored that was terrific, so I was really happy with how brave our players were on the ball.

“They shifted it to the point we had those 20 passes without them touching the ball, and we scored the goal which was terrific.

“More so than anything, it shows the players the belief that they should have in themselves.

“We train the way we train every day, and eventually that starts to shine and show on the pitch.

“For it to culminate in a goal – which it doesn’t always do – reiterates the way we want to play, so I was really proud of them at the weekend.”