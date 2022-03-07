Paul Third: Stand aside, the Ross County top six juggernaut is coming through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Third: Stand aside, the Ross County top six juggernaut is coming through

By Paul Third
March 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 12:13 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay can afford himself a wry smile as he looks at the Scottish Premiership table – and so he should.

Wind the clock back to October 27 and the Staggies were preparing to face Dundee at Dens Park in a game between the league’s bottom two sides.

County arrived in the City of Discovery with three points from the opening 10 league matches and still searching for their first win of the campaign.

In the space of 90 minutes that wait for a league win was brought to an end in stunning fashion as the Staggies recorded their biggest ever top-flight victory courtesy of a 5-0 demolition of the Dark Blues.

Regan Charles-Cook (left) and Ross Callachan celebrate the 5-0 win at Dundee in October.

The win doubled County’s points tally for the season to six but it was clear the Staggies’ road to recovery still have a long way to go.

Despite their impressive first win they were still bottom of the division but boy have things changed since then.

County recovery has been impressive

Saturday marked league match number 30 of the season for County and their 1-0 win against St Mirren took them into the top half of the table.

If there was any doubt of County somehow being dragged back into a dogfight near the bottom of the table then surely the win against the Buddies ended it.

Mackay’s side now lead second bottom St Johnstone by 12 points with only eight games remaining. It would take a remarkable change in fortune from both teams for County to be hauled into the mire at this late stage.

Clearly being written off as relegation certainties to the form team in the race not only for a top six place but also for a European spot is quite the turnaround to put it mildly.

But County deserve that tag. From a three point return from 10 games to 33 points from the next 20 shows the club’s rise up the table has been no fluke.

Sure, there have been setbacks along the way but County’s powers of recovery and resilience have been hugely impressive.

County daring to dream of top six place

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

The first objective for Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor at the start of every season is to ensure the club is playing top flight football the following year.

MacGregor is an optimistic man at the best of times but seeing where his club is right now has surely exceeded even his lofty ambitions.

After all, every manager and chairman has spent the season telling us this is the most competitive division we’ve had for years in Scottish football.

The big two, Aberdeen, the Edinburgh clubs, the two Dundee sides, County have not only competed against them but are in danger of leaving more than a few of them trailing in their wake.

Securing a top six place remains a tall order but by no means an impossible one for Mackay and his players.

The confidence is flowing and the results are coming. So too are the clean sheets.

Tough pre-split run ahead for the Staggies

With three games to go they will face the league leaders Celtic, host third placed Hearts then travel to Pittodrie to face an Aberdeen team which right now would love to be in County’s position.

Aberdeen will be hoping they can find a spark of their own as they try to make up the four point gap which now stands between them and the underdog Staggies.

But do not be surprised if County have already secured their top six place by then.

After all, if this season has shown us one thing it is that anything is possible in this most remarkable of Premiership campaigns.

