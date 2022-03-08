Upward curve for rampant Ross County as sides battle to find winning formula

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay knows teams in Scotland’s top two divisions are crying out for consistency – as Ross County’s hat-trick of wins shot them into the upper half of the Premiership.

The Staggies manager explained how the Dingwall club had to ride out the storm after major personnel changes last summer as he replaced John Hughes in the Victoria Park hot-seat.

It took the Dingwall side a while to find their feet in terms of results, although performances soon clicked and the management remained confident the tide would turn in their favour.

A brilliant winter has taken County from the foot of the table to sixth position, with a push for European football not out of the question.

Big week for the club! 3 wins out of 3! Happy to contribute with another goal! We keep marching on 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VqcYK4NIfP — Joseph Hungbo (@JosephHungbo) March 6, 2022

Victories last week against St Johnstone, Motherwell and St Mirren pushed County to within one point of fourth-placed Hibs and a dozen points clear of the drop zone.

Teams in the Premiership and Championship are struggling to get into a winning habit. Hibs, for example, despite their league placing have won just one of their last 10 league matches.

In the Championship, promotion-chasing Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers have now gone 11 league games without a victory, yet still have a chance to secure play-off positions.

Managers seek that winning feeling

Mackay explained managers the length and breadth of the country and working tirelessly to find consistency as his own group made those who wrote them off eat their words, boosted by back-to-back clean sheets.

He said: “At the start we went 10 games without a win, and people were looking at us like we were ready to go, we were going to struggle.

“In the top end of the Championship and in the Premiership, very few teams haven’t had a run at some point. There are runs going on all over the place.

“Motherwell have got a wee (winless) run going on at the moment that they probably don’t enjoy.

“The top of the Championship is incredible – it really makes for exciting viewing.

“There are three or four teams where you’re not sure who’s going to do what. Our neighbours, Caley Thistle, started fast and are hanging on in there after a period without wins.

“Consistency is what everyone is striving for. If it was easy, nobody would be going through those runs where they don’t pick up many points.

“Managers try every combination to try and change that – they change the day off, they change the days you train, the personnel that does something and how they prepare.

“They’re desperate for the ball to go off the back of someone’s leg and go over the line for a 1-0 win – I’ve been there, seen that and got the t-shirt.”

Supporters lapping up the action

A second successive converted Joseph Hungbo penalty earned County full points on Saturday when they edged past St Mirren 1-0 to burst into the top six.

The players were again urged on by the supporters and Mackay is thrilled to see fans back in the stadium after Covid locked them out, especially given the performances of and results of his team.

He said: “Every time we go forward, there is a great noise from within the stadium and I am delighted there is a connection with them. Fans stayed at the end to cheer the team and that pleases me the most.

“At the start of the season, we had a lack of people here, not being able to come in due to Covid. People didn’t want to come to football generally because of Covid.

“There was also a lot of players leaving the club and a good number coming in. People perhaps didn’t know who some of the players were.

“We’re now at the point where we have fans supporting the team, which has just lost one in 10 at Victoria Park.

“It’s a place where our fans see our team scoring goals and getting results. That pleases me the most.”

Parkhead trip next up for Staggies

Only Celtic and Rangers have gathered more Premiership points than County over the last six games.

With the Scottish Cup in the spotlight this weekend, County will return to action on Saturday, March 19 away to leaders Celtic and will go into the split after games against Hearts at home and Aberdeen away.