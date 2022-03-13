Jordan White says Ross County geared for final push for top-six place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White insists Ross County have not finished proving their doubters wrong as they aim to clinch a top-six place.

The Staggies were among the favourites for relegation from the Premiership at the start of the season.

Those predictions gathered more traction following County’s slow start to the season.

The Dingwall men failed to win any of their opening 10 matches, at which point they were four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Malky Mackay’s side make the trip to Celtic on Saturday occupying sixth place, in the first of three games remaining before the split.

Although County are now well clear of the relegation zone, forward White insists their work is not yet done.

White said: “At the start of the season everybody wrote us off, and said Ross County would be the ones to get relegated.

“We never felt that. We still have a job to do, and we are not getting ahead of ourselves yet at all, but I think we have proved a lot of people wrong.

“We just want to keep pushing. We don’t want to rest on our laurels at all.

“We have got to the top-six – we don’t just want to be there for one week or so.

“We want to build on that and have a real push before the split to get into the top-six.

“It would be a remarkable achievement for us.

“We want to achieve as high a possible finish as we can every season, and try to get better every season as well.”

‘We believe we are going to score in every game’

White last week signed a new two-year contract, which keeps him at Dingwall until 2024.

The former Caley Thistle attacker has spearheaded a Staggies side which trails only Celtic and Rangers in the scoring charts.

White says County’s firepower has been key to their strong form.

He added: “I think we believe we are going to score in every game – it doesn’t matter who we are playing against.

“We know we are going to create, and at times that maybe does leave us a bit open at the back.

“A lot of people have said we have conceded a lot of goals, which we have, but we are very much a team.

“We defend as a team, and attack as a team. Sometimes you’ve got to take the good with the bad.”

Forward craving new memories against Hoops

White netted the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Celtic last February, however the 30-year-old is eager to land a fresh blow on the table-topping Hoops.

He added: “They are in very good form. But we believe in ourselves and we are going to go down there to try and make a statement.

“We saw last season what we can do against Celtic. It’s a different Celtic team than we played last year, so it’s going to be a really tough game.

“We don’t want to just live in the past. We want to go and create new memories.

“I like the big games, as everybody does. You get the bigger crowds, which gives you that wee bit more adrenaline and buzz.

“I think everybody enjoys them. You’ve got to try and stay in the game, because a lot of the time you can go there and they can be the hardest games. We’ve got to go there and give ourselves the best chance.”