Fan view: Celebrating top six with Staggies squad will live long in the memory for Ross County supporters now dreaming of Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With 10 games played this season, it was bleak viewing for Ross County fans.

No wins and three draws – while sitting four points behind Dundee.

Results just weren’t coming, and there was creeping pressure growing on the position of manager Malky Mackay.

Fast forward to game week 33, and Ross County – who were clear favourites for relegation at the start of the campaign – have secured a top six place for the first time since 2016.

Grabbing a top half spot is a massive achievement for the Staggies, and means they face a post-split which will be in stark comparison to 12 months ago, when they were fighting against relegation to the Championship right up until the last day under John Hughes.

In the end – aided by Hearts offering a helping hand to the Staggies and defeating Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby – County landing a top six place came down to a perfectly-dispatched penalty from substitute Joseph Hungbo at Pittodrie.

European football now a target

It’s difficult to sum up the emotions felt by the 400-strong travelling Staggies support and it will also be hard to match the scenes of jubilation in the moment when the County players charged across the pitch to celebrate their achievement with the fans – scenes which can only be described as “limbs.”

It will be a moment to cherish for all County fans – dancing and singing with the players who have worked so hard to make the top six dream not only stay alive, but to go and carry out their task so successfully.

With County sitting in fifth, European football is a serious target now this season. On 40 points, Malky’s men are just one point behind Dundee United in fourth place.

It is baffling to think about, but Ross County could seriously be entering the draw for a Continental competition come the end of the season.

Top six not only means so much in terms of proving the doubters wrong. The extra prize money which will be received by the club is crucial. The cash could be used to tie down more of the existing squad and build for next season.

The potential lure of playing European football, if it can be secured, would further boost Malky’s ability to keep players and attract more high-calibre players to the club.

The knock-on effects of Ross County’s top six achievement on Saturday could be monumental.