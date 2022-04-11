Fan view: Celebrating top six with Staggies squad will live long in the memory for Ross County supporters now dreaming of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ross County

Fan view: Celebrating top six with Staggies squad will live long in the memory for Ross County supporters now dreaming of Europe

By Peter Mackay
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish.
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish.

With 10 games played this season, it was bleak viewing for Ross County fans.

No wins and three draws – while sitting four points behind Dundee.

Results just weren’t coming, and there was creeping pressure growing on the position of manager Malky Mackay.

Fast forward to game week 33, and Ross County – who were clear favourites for relegation at the start of the campaign – have secured a top six place for the first time since 2016.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates his winner against Aberdeen.

Grabbing a top half spot is a massive achievement for the Staggies, and means they face a post-split which will be in stark comparison to 12 months ago, when they were fighting against relegation to the Championship right up until the last day under John Hughes.

In the end – aided by Hearts offering a helping hand to the Staggies and defeating Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby – County landing a top six place came down to a perfectly-dispatched penalty from substitute Joseph Hungbo at Pittodrie.

European football now a target

It’s difficult to sum up the emotions felt by the 400-strong travelling Staggies support and it will also be hard to match the scenes of jubilation in the moment when the County players charged across the pitch to celebrate their achievement with the fans – scenes which can only be described as “limbs.”

It will be a moment to cherish for all County fans – dancing and singing with the players who have worked so hard to make the top six dream not only stay alive, but to go and carry out their task so successfully.

With County sitting in fifth, European football is a serious target now this season. On 40 points, Malky’s men are just one point behind Dundee United in fourth place.

It is baffling to think about, but Ross County could seriously be entering the draw for a Continental competition come the end of the season.

Top six not only means so much in terms of proving the doubters wrong. The extra prize money which will be received by the club is crucial. The cash could be used to tie down more of the existing squad and build for next season.

The potential lure of playing European football, if it can be secured, would further boost Malky’s ability to keep players and attract more high-calibre players to the club.

The knock-on effects of Ross County’s top six achievement on Saturday could be monumental.

 

