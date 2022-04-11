Moray Council marks retirement of its longest ever serving member of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moray Council marks retirement of its longest ever serving member of staff

By Ellie Milne
April 11, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 1:34 pm
Mike Rollo, Denise Whitworth, Moira Duncan and Willie Duncan. Supplied by Moray Council.
Moray Council has marked the retirement of its longest ever serving member of staff.

Willie Duncan spent 50 years, five months and 28 days working for the council before retiring at the end of last year.

He left school at age 15 and began an apprenticeship as a joiner with Moray District Council at Blackfriars in Elgin.

Over the years, he progressed to joiner, foreman, area manager and then became senior housing projects officer, based at Mosstodloch.

He is also a “weel kent face” in Elgin circles having hosted events such as the annual Christmas light switch on over the years.

Mr Duncan said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my work with the council. I never had a bad day with the staff I worked with over the years.

“The professionalism of the staff stands out, from the tradesmen right through to the guys in the office, without them the system doesn’t work.

“There’s been a lot of changes over the years. I’ve seen a lot of faces, a lot of management changes, and structure changes but I’ve made a lot of friends and I thank them very much.”

‘A phenomenal milestone’

Following a delay due to the pandemic, Mr Duncan’s retirement milestone has now been marked at a presentation by senior officials.

He and his wife Moira – who also retired from the council’s education and social care team – now plan to travel, with visiting family in Canada and Australia high on their list.

Denise Whitworth, deputy chief executive, said: “Over 50 years is a milestone it’s unlikely many of us will reach with Moray Council, given Willie was 15 years old when he started with Elgin Town Council.

“It’s a remarkable achievement and one we are delighted to mark as we thank Willie for his fantastic service to Moray.

“We wish Willie all the best in this new chapter of his life and we hope he enjoys his retirement with his wife, Moira, visiting family around the world.”

During the presentation, building services manager Mike Rollo added: “Personally, I thank Willie for his support to me during my time in the council. 50 years is a phenomenal milestone to reach and the changes Willie has seen during his time with us are exceptional.

“Willie will be missed at work but we look forward to seeing him in his role as Moray Ambassador for Elgin Bid as we wish him and Moira a well-deserved happy retirement.”

In his retirement, Mr Duncan is continuing his role as an Elgin Bid ambassador, as well as being an active member of Elgin dramatic societies.

