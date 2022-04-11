Moray Council marks retirement of its longest ever serving member of staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has marked the retirement of its longest ever serving member of staff.

Willie Duncan spent 50 years, five months and 28 days working for the council before retiring at the end of last year.

He left school at age 15 and began an apprenticeship as a joiner with Moray District Council at Blackfriars in Elgin.

Over the years, he progressed to joiner, foreman, area manager and then became senior housing projects officer, based at Mosstodloch.

He is also a “weel kent face” in Elgin circles having hosted events such as the annual Christmas light switch on over the years.

Mr Duncan said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my work with the council. I never had a bad day with the staff I worked with over the years.

“The professionalism of the staff stands out, from the tradesmen right through to the guys in the office, without them the system doesn’t work.

“There’s been a lot of changes over the years. I’ve seen a lot of faces, a lot of management changes, and structure changes but I’ve made a lot of friends and I thank them very much.”

‘A phenomenal milestone’

Following a delay due to the pandemic, Mr Duncan’s retirement milestone has now been marked at a presentation by senior officials.

He and his wife Moira – who also retired from the council’s education and social care team – now plan to travel, with visiting family in Canada and Australia high on their list.

Denise Whitworth, deputy chief executive, said: “Over 50 years is a milestone it’s unlikely many of us will reach with Moray Council, given Willie was 15 years old when he started with Elgin Town Council.

“It’s a remarkable achievement and one we are delighted to mark as we thank Willie for his fantastic service to Moray.

“We wish Willie all the best in this new chapter of his life and we hope he enjoys his retirement with his wife, Moira, visiting family around the world.”

During the presentation, building services manager Mike Rollo added: “Personally, I thank Willie for his support to me during my time in the council. 50 years is a phenomenal milestone to reach and the changes Willie has seen during his time with us are exceptional.

“Willie will be missed at work but we look forward to seeing him in his role as Moray Ambassador for Elgin Bid as we wish him and Moira a well-deserved happy retirement.”

In his retirement, Mr Duncan is continuing his role as an Elgin Bid ambassador, as well as being an active member of Elgin dramatic societies.