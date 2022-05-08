Jack Baldwin calls on Ross County to rally in two remaining games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin calls on Ross County to rally in two remaining games

By Andy Skinner
May 8, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 1:29 pm
Jack Baldwin.
Jack Baldwin has called for Ross County to rally in their final two games as they aim to revive their European hopes.

The Staggies have dropped to sixth in the Premiership after Motherwell claimed a 1-0 victory in a crunch encounter at Victoria Park on Saturday.

County now have just two matches left, with a trip to Rangers on Wednesday followed by a final day match at home to Dundee United.

Malky Mackay’s men had momentum on their side prior to the fixture, following a remarkable turnaround in their season which started with no wins from their opening 10 games.

Although Baldwin says the loss is a blow to his side, the defender insists the Staggies have no time to dwell on it.

Jack Baldwin in action against Motherwell.

Baldwin said: “It shows how far we have come as a group to be disappointed that we have fallen out of the European spot.

“But taking the season in perspective, we’ve come a long way and we are a fantastic group with resilience so this will be a little nudge to click us into gear to do the best we can in the next two games.

“We spoke afterwards and said it’s not a feeling we’ve had a lot recently.

“It’s a little kick up the backside and there is still a lot to play for so we are not going to down tools now. There’s a long way to go and we can only do our best.”

Contentious penalty was hard to take for Staggies

Motherwell’s winner came from the penalty spot with Kevin Van Veen converting after he was ruled to have been fouled by Alex Iacovitti.

The Staggies disputed the decision and Englishman Baldwin is frustrated it proved to be the way the game was settled.

Kevin Van Veen celebrates netting against Ross County.

Baldwin added: “Speaking to big Alex, he’s adamant that he cleared the ball. But he’s an experienced striker to say the least and in these scenarios he is always going to try his best to get something.

“Alex thinks the big man has hit the deck a bit too easily, but we can’t change that.

“The referee has given what he thought was necessary. But these are the big decisions that ultimately, come the end of the season, can be make or break trying to get into Europe so it’s frustrating.

“The manager and coaching staff put down a challenge to us to take control of the ball a bit more and build up a bit of possession leading to good attacks in good areas.

“We probably had the ball in areas that weren’t affecting the game too much. We should probably have looked to impose ourselves a bit more going forward, build our attacks from deeper and try and draw players out and get men into spaces.”

Baldwin says the Staggies will travel to Ibrox on Wednesday with belief they can secure a result against Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side, who last week reached the final of the Europa League.

Malky Mackay.

The 28-year-old said: “Ibrox will be a tough ask, but with the recent successes they’ve had there may be a hangover.

“We’ve just got to go there and do the best we can. We’ll have a game plan we’ll try to implement and do our best to get something.”

