Malky Mackay backs Josh Sims to play starring role at Ross County next term

Malky Mackay is confident Josh Sims will prove to be a key asset to his Ross County team next season.

Winger Sims was handed a long-awaited debut for the Staggies when he replaced Regan Charles-Cook in the 52nd minute of the final day 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Sims was signed by Mackay in February on a deal until 2024, after leaving Southampton.

During his time at St Mary’s, Sims spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a series of health and medical issues.

That has prompted Mackay to show caution in getting Sims back on the park, with Saturday’s appearance his first outing in more than a year.

The 25-year-old arrived in Dingwall with plenty of promise, having made 27 appearances for the English Premier League Saints.

And Mackay, who recruited Sims with a view to next season and beyond, believes the former England under-20 international can flourish after a full pre-season under his belt.

The Staggies boss said: “It was great to get Josh Sims on the pitch.

“Him and Harry Paton coming on really excited the fans for a good half an hour.

“I’m delighted to get him involved.

“With a pre-season inside him, he’s really going to be a star for us I think.”

Mackay was keen to give supporters a glimpse of future

Sims was not alone in being handed his opportunity in Saturday’s match against United.

Goalkeeper Ross Munro and midfielder Adam Mackinnon were both handed their first Premiership starts, while 22-year-old Ben Paton was also including among the starting line-up.

Along with Sims, forward Matthew Wright was also brought off the bench in the closing stages of the match.

All four players recently signed fresh deals to remain at Victoria Park beyond this summer, with Mackay keen to give the Staggies supporters a glimpse of the future.

Mackay added: “Had that been a middle of the season league game, I wouldn’t be doing what I did and chasing the game with five or 10 minutes to go. We would have seen that out.

“It was important to get Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon on, along with Ross Munro.

“I thought Ben Paton was fantastic in midfield and I’m delighted for him as well.”

Charles-Cook and Hungbo share end-of-season prizes

County presented their end of season awards at the end of Saturday’s game, with leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook winning the fans and players’ player of the year award.

His fellow winger Joseph Hungbo took the young player of the year award, along with goal of the season, for his outstanding free-kick in the 5-0 win over Dundee in October.

Mackay takes pride in the connection that has built between players and fans this term, in a campaign which saw them finish in sixth place.

He added: “It was hard for everyone at the start. People wanted to come back to football again, but it’s about having the confidence or the money to come back.

“I think as the season has gone on, people have started to see there is attractive football being played.

“Players are playing for the jersey to coin a phrase, and they are willing to go out and give their all for the club.

“That has been appreciated, so it was right that the players and fans got to mix and mingle.

“It’s a great club, with good people up here. It was only right that was allowed to happen on Saturday.”