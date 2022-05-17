Blair Spittal moves on from Ross County following three years with Staggies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blair Spittal is moving on from Ross County after his contract came to an end.

Midfielder Spittal was among a number of players whose deals are due for renewal, however the Staggies have confirmed his three-year stay at Dingwall will come to an end.

The 26-year-old made 72 appearances following his move from Partick Thistle in 2019, netting 12 goals.

The last of those goals came in his final appearance, in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Speaking after the game, Spittal gave little indication of what the future held for him.

The Staggies have now confirmed the former Dundee United player will move on.

📝𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 We can today confirm that upon expiry of his contract this summer Blair will depart the Global Energy Stadium. Thank you for all the memories Blair💙 Read more from Blair and Malky below. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) May 17, 2022

In a statement on County’s website, Spittal said: “I am really proud to have represented Ross County FC.

“The club has been very good for me, and I want to thank the manager and coaching staff, the players, the club staff and the fans for making my time so successful.

“To play in the Ross County shirt 72 times is special for me and my family and I can’t thank everybody enough as I move on to a new chapter.

“Finally, to our fans, this year you have been tremendous for the club. That afternoon at Pittodrie is a memory that will always be with me, and we were all there and in it together, achieving the clubs first top-six finish in six years.

“I wish the club and supporters all very the best.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “Blair has been a top professional for me this season. He has been at the club for three years and in each season has contributed considerably to where we stand today.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Blair for his services on behalf of my coaching staff and the football club and wish him all the very best going forward.”