Blair Spittal moves on from Ross County following three years with Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Blair Spittal moves on from Ross County following three years with Staggies

By Andy Skinner
May 17, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:32 pm
Blair Spittal, Ross County
Blair Spittal

Blair Spittal is moving on from Ross County after his contract came to an end.

Midfielder Spittal was among a number of players whose deals are due for renewal, however the Staggies have confirmed his three-year stay at Dingwall will come to an end.

The 26-year-old made 72 appearances following his move from Partick Thistle in 2019, netting 12 goals.

The last of those goals came in his final appearance, in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Speaking after the game, Spittal gave little indication of what the future held for him.

The Staggies have now confirmed the former Dundee United player will move on.

In a statement on County’s website, Spittal said: “I am really proud to have represented Ross County FC.

“The club has been very good for me, and I want to thank the manager and coaching staff, the players, the club staff and the fans for making my time so successful.

“To play in the Ross County shirt 72 times is special for me and my family and I can’t thank everybody enough as I move on to a new chapter.

“Finally, to our fans, this year you have been tremendous for the club. That afternoon at Pittodrie is a memory that will always be with me, and we were all there and in it together, achieving the clubs first top-six finish in six years.

Blair Spittal (right) celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.

“I wish the club and supporters all very the best.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “Blair has been a top professional for me this season. He has been at the club for three years and in each season has contributed considerably to where we stand today.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Blair for his services on behalf of my coaching staff and the football club and wish him all the very best going forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal