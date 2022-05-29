ANALYSIS: Ross County facing a big void to fill in scoring charts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County earned plaudits for their firepower throughout last season, however Malky Mackay will likely need to recruit in order to replicate that next term.

County ended the season as the fourth highest scorers in the Premiership, with a tally of 47 goals from 38 league matches.

The Staggies face the prospect of losing a number of their talismen in the summer during what will be another period of transition.

Regan Charles-Cook was a pivotal outlet for the Dingwall men throughout the campaign, with his tally of 13 goals making him the joint leading Premiership goalscorer alongside Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The Grenada international is out of contract at Victoria Park and although he remains in discussions with the Staggies, he is not short of options elsewhere.

Second in County’s scoring charts was fellow winger Joseph Hungbo, whose tally of seven included a crucial goal spree towards the end of the season.

He saved the most important until last, with his late penalty against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in April clinching a top-six place.

It was a thoroughly successful loan spell from Watford for the 22-year-old, who has already indicated he intends to push to break into the Hornets’ side.

Another player definitely moving on is midfielder Blair Spittal, whose last of five league strikes came on the final day defeat to Dundee United.

Spittal was keen to return to the central belt and has joined fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

Should Charles-Cook move on, the departure of the aforementioned three players alone would account for more than half of the Staggies’ league goals last season.

Remaining players will be eager to add to tally

Of the players the Staggies will have at their disposal, both Jordan White (five) and Ross Callachan (four) will be keen to add to their goalscoring tallies in the coming campaign.

Callachan arrived at Dingwall last summer having netted 10 goals for Hamilton Accies in the previous campaign. All but one of White’s goals came against Rangers, however the former Caley Thistle attacker topped County’s assist charts with six, putting him joint eighth in the league standings.

Dominic Samuel was brought in to provide competition for White, and although he has shown up well in numerous games he will undoubtedly be aiming to add to his solitary strike for the Highlanders so far.

His namesake Alex Samuel has struggled to command a place in the side, with a difficult season compounded by a cruciate ligament injury which ruled him out of the final weeks of the campaign.

Mackay recently revealed the Welshman faces a long road back, but insisted the Staggies will provide him with the support he needs during his rehabilitation. Once Samuel has recovered, Mackay will feel he has a proverbial new signing on his hands.

Another player Mackay has high hopes for former Southampton winger Josh Sims, who made his debut against United earlier this month following a year-long lay-off due to health complications.

With a pre-season behind him, Sims will be optimistic he can display some of the promise he showed in the early part of his career when making the breakthrough with Saints in the English Premier League.

Teenager Matthew Wright burst on to the scene by netting a dramatic late equaliser against Rangers in January.

It was his first outing since returning from a successful loan spell with Brora Rangers, and the Lewis-born striker will be keen to make further progress with the Staggies.

Although much may depend on whether Charles-Cook opts to stay, it is likely Mackay will be keen to take the opportunity to freshen up his front line during the summer.