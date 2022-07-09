Malky Mackay says Ross County had to stay calm to claim bonus point against Buckie Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says Ross County had to keep their calm to ensure they secured two points in their Premier Sports Cup opener against Buckie Thistle.

The Staggies faced an uncomfortable afternoon against the Highland League runners-up, who took the lead through Sam Urquhart’s goal early in the second half.

County levelled through Dominic Samuel, before going on to claim the bonus point with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory.

Although County failed to make a winning start to the competition against non-league opposition, Mackay was glad to salvage a further point from the match.

Mackay said: “We had to just stay calm and playing to the structure, and not get too excited when Buckie scored.

“It was about keeping playing the same way, which was creating chances and finally being able to take one.

“What I said to them just before full-time was to make sure we go and win the penalties.

“It keeps us involved and we need to go and try to make sure we get through this group.

“We made sure we got our two points, with five really well dispatched penalties and a good save from Ross Munro.”

Mackay was full of praise for the way Buckie acquitted themselves against his side.

He added: “We watched their game against Aberdeen, and we knew Buckie were well organised and well drilled.

“They ran the Highland League close last year so we knew exactly what was coming.

“The pitch was really sticky, as it was for both teams, but in terms of keeping the ball it was always going to be bobbly and bumpy.

“We had to take our chances. If we don’t take five or six clear chances it’s going to be a game like that where two mistakes, where we have a couple of slashes in our own box means it drops to the lad and he scores the goal.

“It gave Buckie something to hold on to. They acquitted themselves really well and great credit to them in how they acted. All the people we have met have been an absolute credit to the club.”

Despite the Staggies not being at their best Mackay saw encouraging signs from some of his new recruits, with Samuel and Josh Sims among those who caused problems in the second half.

Mackay added: “There are guys getting to know each other. I thought Jordy Hiwula’s through runs were great, there was one where him and Owura Edwards linked up really well to go through the middle.

“Josh Sims came on and really did well in a wide area, and it was good to get Kazeem on the ball.

“It was probably a day that wasn’t quite as suited to Yan Dhanda in the first half, in terms of the way the pitch was. A couple of his passes and set-pieces were terrific.

“It was good to get Ben Purrington into the defence.

“It’s a brand new group of people, and at the same time it was a competitive competition game.”