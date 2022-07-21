Malky Mackay plans to hand William Akio his Ross County debut against East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay plans to give Ross County’s supporters their first glimpse of new signing William Akio against East Fife on Saturday.

Attacker Akio has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal, making the switch from Canadian side Valour FC.

Akio, who has four caps for the South Sudan national team, became Mackay’s 10th addition of the summer.

The 23-year-old joined up with his new team-mates last weekend, and was in the stand for Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay intends to hand Akio his debut this weekend, when County play their final group stage match of the competition at home to the League Two Fifers.

Mackay said: “We will get him involved.

“He came in over the weekend, I think he had a flight from Winnipeg to Halifax, Halifax to Dublin and then Dublin to Inverness.

“We gave him a couple of days to get over the jet lag, then he went through the medical and came gently into the whole thing.

“He will absolutely be involved at the weekend. He’s another option again in that wide area with a bit of pace.”

Staggies boss pleased with array of attacking options

Akio is among several attacking players who have been added to the Staggies’ squad during the course of the summer.

Kazeem Olaigbe has joined on loan from Southampton, while Owura Edwards is on a temporary deal from Bristol City.

Forward Jordy Hiwula, who joined from Doncaster Rovers, has already netted twice during the Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

County also have high hopes for former Southampton winger Josh Sims, who joined the Dingwall outfit in February.

Having lost the attacking threat of Regan Charles-Cook and Blair Spittal during the summer, Mackay has been encouraged by the early impact made by some of his new arrivals.

He added: “Between William, Josh, Kazeem and Owura, we have some really pacey options there.

“It’s about who grabs the mantle and decided to take it on.

“We’ve lost a number of players, and we had to replace them.

“We looked to where we could find real, attacking threats.

“To find pace is not an easy thing, and we’ve found it in two or three players.

“There’s a little bit of inventiveness in two or three as well, so we’ve got some really good options this year.

“At the moment they’ve got to gel, and like anything there are levels of inexperience at this level attached to some of the players that have come in.

“We’re not going to get the full package at Ross County, so we’ve had a good look with our recruitment and I’m really delighted with the guys we’ve brought in.”