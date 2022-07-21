Wheely Braw: Blogger Helen Lear-Grant on how we can make the Hebrides more accessible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wheely Braw: Blogger Helen Lear-Grant on how we can make the Hebrides more accessible

By Eve McLachlan
July 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Helen and her wife Kirsty embarked on a Hebridean adventure for Kirsty's 50th. Photo: Helen Lear-Grant
Helen and her wife Kirsty embarked on a Hebridean adventure for Kirsty's 50th. Photo: Helen Lear-Grant

In May, Helen Lear-Grant, her wife Kirsty, and their two dogs set off on a trip to the Western Isles to celebrate Kirsty’s 50th.

But Helen didn’t just bring her camera to take holiday snaps.

The Hebrides became the first setting in her YouTube series Wheely Braw, which follows her on her travels through Scotland as a wheelchair user.

Helen is an ambulatory user – someone who uses a wheelchair but can walk a certain amount.

The blogger, who is a member of Spinal Injuries Scotland, was inspired to start her blog after experiencing first-hand how frustrating it can be to have to do “heaps of research” before going on holiday.

‘A heap of extra work’

“The biggest barrier to me, as a disabled person, visiting the islands is the lack of information.”

As well as all the usual planning of hotels and flights, Helen and Kirsty have to go a step further.

“You have to constantly email and make phone calls to check, is this tourist attraction accessible? Is this restaurant accessible?”

“It’s just a heap of extra work.”

“I thought, well, if I’m doing it then I can share.”

And, she says, while there are resources like Euan’s Guide out there, they’re almost entirely text-based.

“I think having a video, a visual, can help a lot of people – and hopefully be entertaining in the process.”

A woman on the machair with a wheelchair and two chocolate labradors.
Helen says that, for people with a disability, researching holidays is a “heap of extra work”. Photo by Helen Lear-Grant

It’s no surprise, then, that one of the biggest changes Helen would like to see is better accessibility information.

She would love to see tourist information centres have a dedicated accessibility officer for each area.

Helen says that private business owners in the tourism industry can also make small changes in providing information that would make a big difference.

It’s important, she says, for people to give the full details, rather than simply saying if a place is or isn’t accessible.

‘It allows people to make decisions’

“For example, I can walk a bit, so what’s accessible to me is completely different to what’s accessible for a full-time wheelchair user, or someone with a visual impairment.”

Helen says that people can see it as a “blanket”: “Either you’re able-bodied or you’re disabled.”

“Saying something like ‘my holiday let has three steps up to the entrance’,” is important, says Helen. “Someone might be able to do three steps, but they can’t do twelve.”

Sharing information like this “allows people to make decisions about what is and isn’t accessible to them.”

A woman in a wheelchair looks out over a sandy beach,
Helen wants everyone to be able to enjoy Scotland’s incredible landscapes. Photo: by Helen Lear-Grant

As well as providing information for other people with disabilities, Helen’s Wheely Braw vlogs point out small things that able-bodied people might never notice, but that are a headache for anyone using a wheelchair.

For example, paths are useful – but not when they’re made with gravel.

“It’s really difficult to get about on gravel, whether you’re walking with a mobility issue or wheeling,” says Helen.

So, she says, something as simple as using paving instead would make a big difference.

Helen and Kirsty’s strip included famous landmarks like the Callanish Stones. Photo by Helen Lear-Grant

While Helen believes there’s still a way to go before Scotland is truly accessible for all, she and Kirsty had “such an amazing time” in the Hebrides.

“We definitely want to come back.”

‘You can still see so much’

With her vlogs, Helen wants to show that, even for people who can’t get down onto the beaches, “doing a driving tour, you can still see so much and have a really good adventure.”

And access is set to keep improving: the Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, Sarah Maclean, says that the ongoing Outer Hebrides Visitor Infrastructure Plan is looking to improve “infrastructure and accessibility in all its forms”.

Two women on a beach in Uist, smiling.
Helen and her wife Kirsty are “up for anything”. Photo by Helen Lear-Grant

Helen, who lives in Perthshire, plans to keep exploring the Highlands and sharing her discoveries.

“Me and Kirsty will try anything,” she says.

So, where’s the next stop for Wheely Braw?

“I live near Glencoe, but I’ve never been up in the chairlift,” she says.

“That’s going to be terrifying, because I’m scared of heights!”

“But,” she laughs, “I’m going to do it anyway.”

More Western Isles news

Uist Unearthed: Digital archaeology project heads to the mainland

Ferry group calls for action after loss of vital service costs £648,000 in two weeks

Islands deal helps North Uist arts centre build foundations for growth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]