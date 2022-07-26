Malky Mackay hopes new signing William Akio has started as he means to continue at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay hopes new signing William Akio has started as he means to continue at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
July 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 26, 2022, 7:35 am
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife.
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels new signing William Akio has given himself the perfect launch pad for his Staggies career.

Attacker Akio enjoyed an impressive debut for County in Saturday’s 7-0 victory over East Fife, after replacing Josh Sims in the first half.

Akio provided two assists after the break, in his first outing since joining on a three-year deal from Canadian side Valour FC.

The only blemish was a late knee injury which forced him to go off in the latter stages.

Sims had suffered a calf knock, and Mackay is hopeful neither injury is too serious.

Mackay was thrilled with Akio’s eagerness to make an early impact, only days after making the long journey over the Atlantic to Dingwall.

The Staggies boss said: “I love seeing somebody celebrating a cross. It’s like defenders celebrating a tackle, I love it.

“He sees that is an important thing. I’m delighted for him as he has been in the building four days or something like that, after some long flights.

“He has been waiting a little while for this all to happen. We had this arranged for a period, and it was obviously pending a lot of different documents.

“He got himself here, he has got to know the guys, and he has now got himself out on the pitch.

“He showed the pace and excitement he has, so I was really happy for him.”

Staggies hitting form ahead of league opener

Akio was not alone in staking his claim for a starting berth in Mackay’s line-up for County’s Premiership opener away to Hearts on Saturday.

Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe netted doubles, while fellow new additions Victor Loturi, Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula also found the net.

Midfielder Yan Dhanda was another standout performer, contributing three assists during the rampant victory.

The win secured County’s place in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will host Celtic next month.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay, who has made 10 summer signings, feels his side is building up strongly to the start of league action.

He added: “We have lost a number of goals, and we have lost people that score goals.

“We have got to make sure we try and find a clinicalness. We can have pace and attacking play, but in the final 25 yards we’ve got to be clinical.

“That’s the thing I was really happy about on Saturday. We scored five goals in about 19 minutes.

“It was things I have been seeing coming over the last couple of weeks, but I have told them the last thing they do has got to be the best thing they do.”

