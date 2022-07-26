Malky Mackay hopes new signing William Akio has started as he means to continue at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels new signing William Akio has given himself the perfect launch pad for his Staggies career.

Attacker Akio enjoyed an impressive debut for County in Saturday’s 7-0 victory over East Fife, after replacing Josh Sims in the first half.

Akio provided two assists after the break, in his first outing since joining on a three-year deal from Canadian side Valour FC.

The only blemish was a late knee injury which forced him to go off in the latter stages.

Sims had suffered a calf knock, and Mackay is hopeful neither injury is too serious.

Mackay was thrilled with Akio’s eagerness to make an early impact, only days after making the long journey over the Atlantic to Dingwall.

The Staggies boss said: “I love seeing somebody celebrating a cross. It’s like defenders celebrating a tackle, I love it.

Loturi x Purrington x Hiwula x Owura x Olaigbe 😍 All 7⃣ goals from our victory over East Fife 👊#Staggies🦌 pic.twitter.com/8ODi50B5Qw — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 23, 2022

“He sees that is an important thing. I’m delighted for him as he has been in the building four days or something like that, after some long flights.

“He has been waiting a little while for this all to happen. We had this arranged for a period, and it was obviously pending a lot of different documents.

“He got himself here, he has got to know the guys, and he has now got himself out on the pitch.

“He showed the pace and excitement he has, so I was really happy for him.”

Staggies hitting form ahead of league opener

Akio was not alone in staking his claim for a starting berth in Mackay’s line-up for County’s Premiership opener away to Hearts on Saturday.

Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe netted doubles, while fellow new additions Victor Loturi, Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula also found the net.

Midfielder Yan Dhanda was another standout performer, contributing three assists during the rampant victory.

The win secured County’s place in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will host Celtic next month.

Mackay, who has made 10 summer signings, feels his side is building up strongly to the start of league action.

He added: “We have lost a number of goals, and we have lost people that score goals.

“We have got to make sure we try and find a clinicalness. We can have pace and attacking play, but in the final 25 yards we’ve got to be clinical.

“That’s the thing I was really happy about on Saturday. We scored five goals in about 19 minutes.

“It was things I have been seeing coming over the last couple of weeks, but I have told them the last thing they do has got to be the best thing they do.”