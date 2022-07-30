Malky Mackay proud of Ross County’s opening day display despite 2-1 loss to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay proud of Ross County’s opening day display despite 2-1 loss to Hearts

By Andy Skinner
July 30, 2022, 6:15 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay took encouragement despite Ross County’s opening day defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

County went down 2-1 against the Jambos, who won the game through second half strikes by Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay. A late consolation by Jordan White proved too late for the Dingwall men.

The Staggies were thoroughly dominant throughout the first half but could not capitalise, hitting the woodwork twice through Dominic Samuel and Owura Edwards.

Mackay believes the early signs bode well for his new-look side in spite of the defeat.

He said: “I’m proud of the players that we put in the performance that we did.

“I thought in the first half we were absolutely terrific, but I also knew with the amount of chances we had where we hit the bar and the post as well as three or four great chances that you’ve got to take.

Dominic Samuel in action against Hearts.

“If we’d gone in 2-0 ahead at half-time then I don’t think that would have been an unfair result.

“You have to take them as I know that Hearts are clinical.

“They had to come at us and they changed their shape by pushing right onto us in the second half and they had to give us everything to win the game.

“There were little things where I thought we could have done things differently, and kept the good habits of the first half and taken them into the second half.

“At the times we did that, we actually did well in the second half.

“I had seven debutants and I’m delighted for them as they got a taste of what the Premiership is like.

“They looked as if they can adapt to it.”

Mackay is confident his side’s ruthless edge will develop in the coming weeks, as his 10 new recruits settle into Scottish football.

He added: “It’s just about us being clinical. We got into really good areas, against a really good team.

“We had some real pace in the team, and the new guys settled in really well.

“The longer they are together, the more they learn and adapt and chances are turned into goals.”

