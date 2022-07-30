Malky Mackay proud of Ross County’s opening day display despite 2-1 loss to Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay took encouragement despite Ross County’s opening day defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

County went down 2-1 against the Jambos, who won the game through second half strikes by Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay. A late consolation by Jordan White proved too late for the Dingwall men.

The Staggies were thoroughly dominant throughout the first half but could not capitalise, hitting the woodwork twice through Dominic Samuel and Owura Edwards.

Mackay believes the early signs bode well for his new-look side in spite of the defeat.

He said: “I’m proud of the players that we put in the performance that we did.

“I thought in the first half we were absolutely terrific, but I also knew with the amount of chances we had where we hit the bar and the post as well as three or four great chances that you’ve got to take.

“If we’d gone in 2-0 ahead at half-time then I don’t think that would have been an unfair result.

“You have to take them as I know that Hearts are clinical.

“They had to come at us and they changed their shape by pushing right onto us in the second half and they had to give us everything to win the game.

“There were little things where I thought we could have done things differently, and kept the good habits of the first half and taken them into the second half.

“At the times we did that, we actually did well in the second half.

“I had seven debutants and I’m delighted for them as they got a taste of what the Premiership is like.

“They looked as if they can adapt to it.”

Mackay is confident his side’s ruthless edge will develop in the coming weeks, as his 10 new recruits settle into Scottish football.

He added: “It’s just about us being clinical. We got into really good areas, against a really good team.

“We had some real pace in the team, and the new guys settled in really well.

“The longer they are together, the more they learn and adapt and chances are turned into goals.”