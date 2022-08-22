Malky Mackay encouraged by resolve of new-look Ross County team following late win over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay encouraged by resolve of new-look Ross County team following late win over Kilmarnock

By Andy Skinner
August 22, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:34 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay is highly encouraged by the resolve of his new-look Ross County side to dig out a late victory over Kilmarnock.

Owura Edwards’ goal in the dying minutes secured a 1-0 triumph over Killie, despite County having had Ross Callachan sent off moments beforehand.

It secured the Staggies’ first league victory of the season, having opened with three defeats.

Mackay has made 10 signings during the course of the summer, and he believes his new arrivals have quickly adapted to the rigours of Scottish football.

Mackay said: “I’m delighted with the character. We made this place a fortress last year, it’s a difficult place for teams to come and it was for Kilmarnock.

“It’s something I spoke about at the end of the game. I’m delighted that the new players got it – how to play in this league and how relentless it is.

Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.

“It is then just about finding those little moments when you do get chances in games.

“In the first half against Hearts we were tremendous but we didn’t take our chances, which changed the dynamics of the game.

“We didn’t take our chance at St Mirren, in a very nip and tuck game where one moment of quality won it.

“We did take our chance against Kilmarnock, albeit late on.”

Staggies’ understanding continues to grow

County finished sixth in the Premiership last season, in Mackay’s first campaign in charge.

The Staggies boss feels the understanding among his players and staff is growing all the time.

Mackay added: “There’s a huge raft of new players at this club and I’m hoping next year that’s not the case because we have a lot under contract.

Malky Mackay following Ross County’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

“The dynamics are great and the fact I’ve got as settled staff, a core of a team from last year who have outperformed and punched above their weight last season. They understand how I want us to play, and they understand each other better.

“We’ve got a great group of boys here. It’s going to be really tough. Our first aim is to have Ross County in this Premiership again in a year’s time.

“After that, we see what happens.

“There are going to be games like that every other week in the Premiership.”

Matchwinner Edwards rewarded for dynamism

Edwards came up with the game’s decisive moment on Saturday, with his first league strike for his new club.

Mackay says the goal was a reward for the on-loan Bristol City wide player’s willingness to gamble on chances being created inside the box.

He added: “I was delighted he kept playing. I asked the fourth official and they were just about to blow for a penalty.

“He was there, and I have been talking to the wide guys about not being still hanging out wide when balls are coming in from other areas. I want them to be in around about it.

“It worked really well last year with Regan Charles-Cook coming in at back areas, and I’m speaking to Owura, Josh Sims and Kazeem Olaigbe.

“There is a dynamism about Owura I love – and a rawness to him.

“When he gets in front of goal, he can absolutely strike. He showed it in the League Cup games as well and I want him to have that confidence.”

