Malky Mackay encouraged by resolve of new-look Ross County team following late win over Kilmarnock

Malky Mackay is highly encouraged by the resolve of his new-look Ross County side to dig out a late victory over Kilmarnock.

Owura Edwards’ goal in the dying minutes secured a 1-0 triumph over Killie, despite County having had Ross Callachan sent off moments beforehand.

It secured the Staggies’ first league victory of the season, having opened with three defeats.

Mackay has made 10 signings during the course of the summer, and he believes his new arrivals have quickly adapted to the rigours of Scottish football.

Mackay said: “I’m delighted with the character. We made this place a fortress last year, it’s a difficult place for teams to come and it was for Kilmarnock.

“It’s something I spoke about at the end of the game. I’m delighted that the new players got it – how to play in this league and how relentless it is.

“It is then just about finding those little moments when you do get chances in games.

“In the first half against Hearts we were tremendous but we didn’t take our chances, which changed the dynamics of the game.

“We didn’t take our chance at St Mirren, in a very nip and tuck game where one moment of quality won it.

“We did take our chance against Kilmarnock, albeit late on.”

Staggies’ understanding continues to grow

County finished sixth in the Premiership last season, in Mackay’s first campaign in charge.

The Staggies boss feels the understanding among his players and staff is growing all the time.

Mackay added: “There’s a huge raft of new players at this club and I’m hoping next year that’s not the case because we have a lot under contract.

“The dynamics are great and the fact I’ve got as settled staff, a core of a team from last year who have outperformed and punched above their weight last season. They understand how I want us to play, and they understand each other better.

“We’ve got a great group of boys here. It’s going to be really tough. Our first aim is to have Ross County in this Premiership again in a year’s time.

“After that, we see what happens.

“There are going to be games like that every other week in the Premiership.”

Matchwinner Edwards rewarded for dynamism

Edwards came up with the game’s decisive moment on Saturday, with his first league strike for his new club.

Mackay says the goal was a reward for the on-loan Bristol City wide player’s willingness to gamble on chances being created inside the box.

He added: “I was delighted he kept playing. I asked the fourth official and they were just about to blow for a penalty.

“He was there, and I have been talking to the wide guys about not being still hanging out wide when balls are coming in from other areas. I want them to be in around about it.

“It worked really well last year with Regan Charles-Cook coming in at back areas, and I’m speaking to Owura, Josh Sims and Kazeem Olaigbe.

“There is a dynamism about Owura I love – and a rawness to him.

“When he gets in front of goal, he can absolutely strike. He showed it in the League Cup games as well and I want him to have that confidence.”