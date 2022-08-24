Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory against nine-man Huntly at Christie Park.

Huntly had Fraser Hobday back in goal while Michael Clark returned to the bench after a long injury lay-off. United had Jack MacIver making his first start.

With 21 seconds gone, Julian Wade saw a shot turned round the post by the returning Fraser Hobday. After the resultant corner from Jack MacIver was not cleared first time, Wade saw a free header wide of the post.

In the 18th minute, Andrew Hunter laid the ball off for Gavin Elphinstone who went on a mazy run and with the back four in front of him, he rifled in a brilliant 20 yard effort for his second goal of the season.

Just before the half-hour mark, a Matthew McLean cross was met by Stuart Smith who headed wide unchallenged.

With five minutes of the half remaining, Hobday was adjudged to have made a last-man challenge on Jonathan Smith and was shown a red card. Robbie Foster made way for substitute keeper Euan Storrier.

In the final seconds of the half, a Jack MacIver shot was blocked before the ball was played onto Jonny Smith to tap in his seventh of the season.

Eight minutes into the half, Mark Gallagher put his side into the lead, netting his second goal in three games.

Midway through the half, an Andrew Hunter free kick saw Ewan MacDonald down low to save.

Brodie Allen came close with six minutes remaining when his shot was blocked after he ran onto an Elphinstone lay-off.

Huntly finished with nine men three minutes into stoppage time when James Connelly saw a straight red card following a foul on United substitute Tyler Mykyta.

Deveronvale 0-3 Inverurie Locos

Two goals early in the second half helped Inverurie Locos to victory at Deveronvale.

Both teams created chances in a highly entertaining first half but it was Locos who found the target before the break through a Vale own goal.

Nathan Meres had the first opportunity but fired an angled 10 yard drive wide before Caiden Imbert-Thomas fired high and wide at the other end for Vale.

Home custodian Sean McIntosh turned a netbound shot from Calum Dingwall to safety and shortly afterwards Dane Ballard lofted over the bar from 25 yards with Andy Reid out of his goal.

The opener came after 32 minutes when, after a catalogue of mistakes in the Vale box, Garry Wood drove the ball across the face of goal which Innes McKay turned beyond his own keeper.

Locos Lineup to face Deveronvale this evening… Kick-Off: 8pm 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/aEEThITkEZ — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) August 24, 2022

Into the second half and McIntosh brilliantly turned a superb 20 yard shot over his bar to deny Fergus Alberts after 57 minutes but from the resulting corner Lloyd Robertson was picked out by Dingwall and his angled header from eight yards nestled in the back of the net.

Three minutes later a long ball from defence was collected by Wood who rounded McIntosh to net a third for Locos.

Max Stewart had a great opportunity to pull one back after 70 minutes when he weaved through the visitors defence but from six yards the midfielder blasted high over.