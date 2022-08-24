Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine defeat nine-man Huntly; Inverurie Locos victorious at Deveronvale

By Reporter
August 24, 2022, 10:37 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:10 am
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Formartine United came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory against nine-man Huntly at Christie Park.

Huntly had Fraser Hobday back in goal while Michael Clark returned to the bench after a long injury lay-off. United had Jack MacIver making his first start.

With 21 seconds gone, Julian Wade saw a shot turned round the post by the returning Fraser Hobday. After the resultant corner from Jack MacIver was not cleared first time, Wade saw a free header wide of the post.

In the 18th minute, Andrew Hunter laid the ball off for Gavin Elphinstone who went on a mazy run and with the back four in front of him, he rifled in a brilliant 20 yard effort for his second goal of the season.

Just before the half-hour mark, a Matthew McLean cross was met by Stuart Smith who headed wide unchallenged.

With five minutes of the half remaining, Hobday was adjudged to have made a last-man challenge on Jonathan Smith and was shown a red card. Robbie Foster made way for substitute keeper Euan Storrier.

Goalkeeper Fraser Hobday was sent off for Huntly. Picture by Chris Sumner

In the final seconds of the half, a Jack MacIver shot was blocked before the ball was played onto Jonny Smith to tap in his seventh of the season.

Eight minutes into the half, Mark Gallagher put his side into the lead, netting his second goal in three games.

Midway through the half, an Andrew Hunter free kick saw Ewan MacDonald down low to save.

Brodie Allen came close with six minutes remaining when his shot was blocked after he ran onto an Elphinstone lay-off.

Huntly finished with nine men three minutes into stoppage time when James Connelly saw a straight red card following a foul on United substitute Tyler Mykyta.

Deveronvale 0-3 Inverurie Locos

Two goals early in the second half helped Inverurie Locos to victory at Deveronvale.

Both teams created chances in a highly entertaining first half but it was Locos who found the target before the break through a Vale own goal.

Nathan Meres had the first opportunity but fired an angled 10 yard drive wide before Caiden Imbert-Thomas fired high and wide at the other end for Vale.

Home custodian Sean McIntosh turned a netbound shot from Calum Dingwall to safety and shortly afterwards Dane Ballard lofted over the bar from 25 yards with Andy Reid out of his goal.

The opener came after 32 minutes when, after a catalogue of mistakes in the Vale box, Garry Wood drove the ball across the face of goal which Innes McKay turned beyond his own keeper.

Into the second half and McIntosh brilliantly turned a superb 20 yard shot over his bar to deny Fergus Alberts after 57 minutes but from the resulting corner Lloyd Robertson was picked out by Dingwall and his angled header from eight yards nestled in the back of the net.

Three minutes later a long ball from defence was collected by Wood who rounded McIntosh to net a third for Locos.

Max Stewart had a great opportunity to pull one back after 70 minutes when he weaved through the visitors defence but from six yards the midfielder blasted high over.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Turrif celebrate after Rory Brown scores the equaliser. Picture by Paul Glendell
Turriff boss Dean Donaldson hails his players' fighting qualities after Banks o' Dee draw
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
'I didn't fancy us' - Graeme Stewart relieved after Buckie end barren penalty run
7 August 2021. Rothes FC, Rothes, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is a scene from the Highland League Football match between Rothes FC and Nairn County FC on Saturday 7 August 2021. PICTURE CONTENT:- R - Rothes Greg Morrison celebrates scoring.
Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Kevin Fraser of Buckie chases - L Colin Williamson of Brora
Buckie defeat Brora on penalties in SPFL Trust Trophy
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City star Marc Scott against Keith in the Highland League Picture shows; Brechin City star Marc Scott. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City FC Date; 31/07/2021; 577f13b9-065a-40c1-916b-aa65cb476b91 Brechin City's Marc Scott celebrates making it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup match at Glebe Park on Tuesday 20th July 2021.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Brechin City edge Stirling Albion on penalties to reach third round
Banks o' Dee striker Lachie Macleod is denied by Turriff goalkeeper David Dey. Picture by Paul Glendell
Substitutes make their mark as points are shared between Turriff United and Banks o'…
Ross Archibald.
Lossiemouth clock up third straight win with 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle
0
Watch our video interview with Keith Football Club's Charlie and Fiona Simpson here.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Charlie and Fiona Simpson tell us about being Mr…
0
Turriff United's Andrew Watt took on the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions. Watch here!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Turriff United's Andrew Watt tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o’ Dee’s Mark Gilmour completed Saturday Highland League hat-trick after lunchtime arrival home…
0

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0