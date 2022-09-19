Ross County fan view: Lack of goalmouth action continues for the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: Lack of goalmouth action continues for the Staggies

By Peter Mackay
September 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 12:03 pm
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti in discussion with St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon.
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti in discussion with St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon.

Ross County stumbled, stuttered and spluttered to cling onto a point away from home as St Johnstone limited the Highlanders to a 0-0 encounter.

Chances throughout the game were threadbare for the Staggies as has been the case for a number of weeks now.

A midfield trio of David Cancola, Jordan Tillson and Ross Callachan was industrious and somewhat effective at breaking up the play, but lacking in the central areas was a touch of creative passing.

The praise of the day must go to the defence, who from open play were domineering over a tireless Saints front three.

Set pieces were more of a threat for the home side who managed to find countless free headers and opportunities with their opening flurry of corners.

Post-match, Malky Mackay said: “Overall, I think we had a real good go.”

Lack of attacking prowess apparent

On this occasion, many County fans may disagree as the game was played at a fairly slow pace through the gears.

Despite the spine of the side being strong and praiseworthy, the amount of chances being created simply isn’t high enough.

It’s great to be relishing in clean sheets, however the lack of attacking prowess and finesse in the midfield linking up to the final third is becoming more apparent as a front three of William Akio, Jordan White and Kazeem Olaigbe were hugely starved of clear-cut chances.

The Staggies appeared to be comfortable with only attacking in occasional waves, instead of constantly pinning St Johnstone back which – from a fan point of view- did seem doable.

Akio showed the most exciting flashes with his electric pace allowing him to easily get round the opponent, however it feels like County could have easily taken three points if more quality had been instilled in the side in the names of Yan Dhanda and Owura Edwards.

Editor's Picks