Ross County fan view: Lack of goalmouth action continues for the Staggies

Ross County stumbled, stuttered and spluttered to cling onto a point away from home as St Johnstone limited the Highlanders to a 0-0 encounter.

Chances throughout the game were threadbare for the Staggies as has been the case for a number of weeks now.

A midfield trio of David Cancola, Jordan Tillson and Ross Callachan was industrious and somewhat effective at breaking up the play, but lacking in the central areas was a touch of creative passing.

The praise of the day must go to the defence, who from open play were domineering over a tireless Saints front three.

Set pieces were more of a threat for the home side who managed to find countless free headers and opportunities with their opening flurry of corners.

Post-match, Malky Mackay said: “Overall, I think we had a real good go.”

Lack of attacking prowess apparent

On this occasion, many County fans may disagree as the game was played at a fairly slow pace through the gears.

Despite the spine of the side being strong and praiseworthy, the amount of chances being created simply isn’t high enough.

It’s great to be relishing in clean sheets, however the lack of attacking prowess and finesse in the midfield linking up to the final third is becoming more apparent as a front three of William Akio, Jordan White and Kazeem Olaigbe were hugely starved of clear-cut chances.

The Staggies appeared to be comfortable with only attacking in occasional waves, instead of constantly pinning St Johnstone back which – from a fan point of view- did seem doable.

Akio showed the most exciting flashes with his electric pace allowing him to easily get round the opponent, however it feels like County could have easily taken three points if more quality had been instilled in the side in the names of Yan Dhanda and Owura Edwards.