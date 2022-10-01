Second half against Hibernian was Ross County’s poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay described the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian as his side’s poorest display of the season.

The Staggies were undone by goals from Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle, after the sides had been level at the interval.

After falling behind, County seldom looked like fashioning a way back into the match.

Mackay’s disappointment was clear to see, with the Staggies boss insisting his side were deservedly beaten by the Easter Road outfit.

Mackay said: “I was reasonably happy at half-time.

“They got the scrappy goal straight after half-time, but we’ve got to come back at them better than we did.

“It is poor from us – we’ve got to win the second ball.

“They drew momentum from it and were clearly the better team in the second half.

“It is absolutely on us. I wanted to push for the equaliser and made the changes to do that, but Martin Boyle scores late on.

“It wasn’t to be and they deservedly beat us in the second half.

“It was probably our worst half this season.

“We’ve got a game in three days time and we need to make sure we make amends.”

Owura Edwards was a standout performer for County during the first half.

The winger was handed his first start since the defeat to St Mirren on August 13.

Mackay was pleased with the courage Edwards showed on the ball, but felt his 27th minute shot which was saved by David Marshall was a key moment in the game.

He added: “I thought Owura Edwards on the left caused them some real problems.

“But when we have those golden chances we have to take them.

“I’m not criticising Owura because I felt he was really one of the guys that shone for us.

“I’ll put it down to a good David Marshall save. But it is a miss – he doesn’t connect right.

“He really showed bravery today to get on the ball and he really put the right hand side of their team on the back foot in the second half.

“We’ve got to score when we get our chances.”