Second half against Hibernian was Ross County’s poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Second half against Hibernian was Ross County’s poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
October 1, 2022, 6:26 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay described the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian as his side’s poorest display of the season.

The Staggies were undone by goals from Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle, after the sides had been level at the interval.

After falling behind, County seldom looked like fashioning a way back into the match.

Mackay’s disappointment was clear to see, with the Staggies boss insisting his side were deservedly beaten by the Easter Road outfit.

Mackay said: “I was reasonably happy at half-time.

Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.

“They got the scrappy goal straight after half-time, but we’ve got to come back at them better than we did.

“It is poor from us – we’ve got to win the second ball.

“They drew momentum from it and were clearly the better team in the second half.

“It is absolutely on us. I wanted to push for the equaliser and made the changes to do that, but Martin Boyle scores late on.

“It wasn’t to be and they deservedly beat us in the second half.

“It was probably our worst half this season.

“We’ve got a game in three days time and we need to make sure we make amends.”

Owura Edwards was a standout performer for County during the first half.

The winger was handed his first start since the defeat to St Mirren on August 13.

Mackay was pleased with the courage Edwards showed on the ball, but felt his 27th minute shot which was saved by David Marshall was a key moment in the game.

Malky Mackay and Don Cowie.

He added: “I thought Owura Edwards on the left caused them some real problems.

“But when we have those golden chances we have to take them.

“I’m not criticising Owura because I felt he was really one of the guys that shone for us.

“I’ll put it down to a good David Marshall save. But it is a miss – he doesn’t connect right.

“He really showed bravery today to get on the ball and he really put the right hand side of their team on the back foot in the second half.

“We’ve got to score when we get our chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.
Hibernian strike twice in second half to defeat Ross County 2-0 at Victoria Park
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.
David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Jack Baldwin hails impact of Ross County boss Malky Mackay on his defensive performances
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County must be ready for big Premiership push ahead of…
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.
Ross County's Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps…
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says international break can prepare Ross County for crucial upcoming period
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled with impact of Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon…
Ross County's Victor Loturi, who signed from Canadian club Cavalry this summer.
Malky Mackay says Victor Loturi is making big push for more Ross County action…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win
Rory McIlroy hit into the Swilcan Burn on the first but rebounded for a six-under 66.
Dunhill Links: Richard Mansell still cautious with a four-shot lead going into final day…

Editor's Picks