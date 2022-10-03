Ross County fan view: Ryan Porteous had it easy against shot-shy Staggies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a hectic week, which included a warrior-esque performance on Wednesday night in Poland and an eye-opening and somewhat opinion-changing appearance on ‘A View from the Terrace’ on Friday, ascended further for Ryan Porteous when he lined up for Hibernian in Dingwall.

After a long lay-off for the Staggies due to an international break following the one week postponement of Scottish fixtures, there was slightly increased pressure for the Highlanders due to being given that extra week of focus – plus a somewhat positive record in recent seasons against the Leith side.

Cinch villain come Scotland hero Porteous didn’t take long to keep his name in the lights as he opened the scoring in Dingwall, managing to turn home following a panic-causing long throw-in from the visitors.

After Friday’s viewing of ‘A View from the Terrace’ anyone could be forgiven for U-turning their opinions on Porteous’ wind-up antics of the past.

🎥 𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙏-𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘾𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉: 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙖𝙮 Malky gives us his reaction after todays’s 2-0 defeat at home to Hibernian pic.twitter.com/QBCdqI34CP — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 1, 2022

It came all too soon for the Staggies fans who will be reeling in their emotions in exchange for negatives once again after he sunk Malky’s side.

Despite Owura Edwards being back to his threatening self throughout the first half, once again the play in the final third for Ross County simply isn’t up to scratch so far this season.

On an individual level the players recruited have shown great glimpses of talent. However, cohesively the front line has really struggled to score sufficiently.

Perhaps aided by an ever-changing midfield trio, the frontline seems to be struggling – resulting in the Staggies having to rely on just one or two chances per match.

If clinical enough – a lack of creativity could be excused, but the attacking outings as of late are nowhere the required standard if Malky’s Staggies are to emulate last season and reach top six level.