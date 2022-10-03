Ross County fan view: Ryan Porteous had it easy against shot-shy Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Ryan Porteous had it easy against shot-shy Staggies

By Peter Mackay
October 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.

In a hectic week, which included a warrior-esque performance on Wednesday night in Poland and an eye-opening and somewhat opinion-changing appearance on ‘A View from the Terrace’ on Friday, ascended further for Ryan Porteous when he lined up for Hibernian in Dingwall.

After a long lay-off for the Staggies due to an international break following the one week postponement of Scottish fixtures, there was slightly increased pressure for the Highlanders due to being given that extra week of focus – plus a somewhat positive record in recent seasons against the Leith side.

Cinch villain come Scotland hero Porteous didn’t take long to keep his name in the lights as he opened the scoring in Dingwall, managing to turn home following a panic-causing long throw-in from the visitors.

After Friday’s viewing of ‘A View from the Terrace’ anyone could be forgiven for U-turning their opinions on Porteous’ wind-up antics of the past.

It came all too soon for the Staggies fans who will be reeling in their emotions in exchange for negatives once again after he sunk Malky’s side.

Despite Owura Edwards being back to his threatening self throughout the first half, once again the play in the final third for Ross County simply isn’t up to scratch so far this season.

On an individual level the players recruited have shown great glimpses of talent. However, cohesively the front line has really struggled to score sufficiently.

Perhaps aided by an ever-changing midfield trio, the frontline seems to be struggling – resulting in the Staggies having to rely on just one or two chances per match.

If clinical enough – a lack of creativity could be excused, but the attacking outings as of late are nowhere the required standard if Malky’s Staggies are to emulate last season and reach top six level.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.
Hibernian strike twice in second half to defeat Ross County 2-0 at Victoria Park
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.
David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Jack Baldwin hails impact of Ross County boss Malky Mackay on his defensive performances
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County must be ready for big Premiership push ahead of…
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.
Ross County's Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps…

More from Press and Journal

Peterson control tower operations..
Peterson on track for net-zero at 27 sites by end of 2022
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire

Editor's Picks